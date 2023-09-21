Home page World

The Omega effect causes extreme weather conditions in Europe. Heat waves, continuous rain and floods could become the new normal.

Munich – For weeks this summer we experienced the so-called Omega effect. This weather phenomenon led to several extreme weather events in Europe, from heat waves to persistent rain to devastating floods, which also claimed thousands of lives. A threatening situation that we must prepare ourselves for, because according to a study by climate researchers, this weather situation will occur more frequently in the future due to climate change.

The Omega weather situation leads to contrasting extreme weather situations, which repeatedly claim human lives. © Achilleas Chiras/dpa; Meteosat Europe-Atlantic

The weather phenomenon Omega Effect claimed thousands of lives this summer

But what is actually behind the so-called Omega effect? This term is used by meteorologists to describe a phenomenon in which a blocking high pressure area forms over central Europe, flanked by two low pressure areas to the east and west. This means that the air “then has to make a big arc first to the north, then back to the south,” as it is said in a video by weather.com, which explains the phenomenon, is called. This air current, which is visually reminiscent of the Greek letter Omega, stabilizes the weather. This means it can remain constant for weeks.

But in both heat and cold and rain, there comes a point where it becomes too much for certain regions. However, the Omega position promotes such extreme weather conditions and extreme heat and dryness can quickly occur in mid-summer. Just like in the summer of 2023, when the highest heat warning level was declared in Italy. In the catchment area of ​​the lows, however, more severe weather occurs and, in the worst case, floods – like recently in Spain.

The Omega effect leads to completely different weather conditions in regions that are relatively close to each other. Therefore, in Europe there was heat here, cold and storms there.

Climate change is causing the Omega effect to occur more frequently – experts predict more extreme weather

The numerous disasters of the last few months have claimed many lives. It is therefore particularly worrying that scientists are predicting that climate change will cause such extreme weather conditions to occur more frequently in the future. The focus is on the jet stream, i.e. the west-east air flow, which is thrown out of its path by an omega weather situation. Global warming, particularly warming oceans, is weakening it, leading to longer-lasting weather phenomena.

The storm in Spain caused devastation and fatalities. The heavy rainfall was the result of the Omega effect – a weather phenomenon that we will have to deal with more and more in the future. © Alejandro Martínez Vélez/dpa

The study from the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute (KNMI) and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) focused primarily on double jet stream situations and found that they were responsible for 30 percent of heat waves in Europe over the last 42 years. This comes from one Announcement from the PIK for the publication of the investigation.

Kai Kornhuber, co-author of the study, adds: “Climate models tend to underestimate extreme weather risks. (…) It is possible that in reality we will experience extreme heat waves even more often and with greater intensity than models in these scenarios already predict.” (sp)

