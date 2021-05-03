ofJulian Baumann shut down

May starts anything but springtime this year. After a cold and wet weekend, a violent storm rushed over Germany on Tuesday.

Stuttgart – Instead of gradually preparing for the coming summer, May follows the uncomfortable months of the past for the first few days. At the beginning of the “happy month” it is wet, cold and rainy in Germany. In Stuttgart, the first week of May starts with temperatures in the low double-digit range, in other parts of the country, on the other hand, values ​​of below -6 degrees were measured in places. According to a forecast, a strong storm will set in on Monday evening, which will discharge all its violence on Tuesday. The German weather model predicts storm speeds of sometimes over 100 kilometers per hour. The following days of the first week of May also remain uncomfortable. As BW24 * reports, is on Tuesday the weather was dangerous – “the heaviest May storm in decades”.

Instead of sun and mild temperatures, the weather in the coming days is always good Rainfall in Stuttgart embossed (BW24 * reported).