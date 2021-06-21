The Indian strain of the coronavirus, known as the delta variant or B.1.617, may show four new dangerous symptoms. This is reported by the Express edition with reference to the infectious disease doctor from the Indian city of Chennai Abdul Ghafur.

According to the doctor, the symptoms of the delta variant of COVID-19 are similar to those of a cold: a headache, runny nose and sore throat may indicate the presence of an infection. However, to date, four new symptoms of the disease have been identified: diarrhea, hearing impairment, severe stomach upset and blood clots leading to gangrene.

Doctors note the unpredictability of the new variant of the virus and state that any of the above symptoms could indicate an infection. “We need more research to analyze whether these new clinical manifestations are related to B.1.617,” Ghafoor emphasized.

The publication also notes that six leading physicians monitoring patients across India identified the following most common symptoms in patients with the Indian strain: abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, loss of appetite, hearing loss and joint pain.

Meanwhile, in the UK, the publication points out, the first data suggests that the delta variant, which is currently the most common among COVID-19 patients, carries a higher risk of hospitalization. “This option seems to work a little differently,” said British epidemiologist and professor Tim Spector.

He noted that young people infected with B.1.617 are likely to experience “milder symptoms” that may “feel like a bad cold or some strange feeling of sickness.” If such symptoms are found, Professor Spector strongly recommends taking a coronavirus test.

The delta variant of the coronavirus has spread to more than 60 countries in the past six months. The Indian strain is believed to be 60 percent more infectious than the previous dominant COVID-19 strain. On June 21, the Indian authorities announced the emergence of a new strain of COVID-19 – “delta plus” (B.1.617.2.1). There are already 20 known cases of infection. The new subspecies, according to epidemiologists, is distinguished by the presence of the K417N mutation in the spike protein. It is able to reduce the activity of antibodies of recovered and vaccinated people.

Earlier, infectious disease doctor Svetlana Malinovskaya spoke about the new deadly coronavirus tactics. According to her, the disease began to act more aggressively and unpredictably.