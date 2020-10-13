Obstructive sleep apnea syndrome, which is characterized by snoring and nocturnal respiratory arrest, five times increases the risk of hospitalization and severe course of coronavirus infection. This conclusion was made by Finnish scientists after examining the data of 305 patients. In such patients with apnea, systematic violations of blood oxygen saturation are observed, as well as chronic inflammation in the body, which increases the risk of thrombus formation and atherosclerosis, Russian somnologists explained. Therefore, this condition should be recognized as one of the associated risk factors for the development of a severe form of COVID-19, doctors say.

Risk factor

Whether obstructive sleep apnea syndrome (OSAS; respiratory arrest, which leads to a 90% decrease in pulmonary ventilation or no ventilation) is a factor in the development of COVID-19, was studied by a group of scientists from the Institute of Molecular Medicine of Finland and the University of Helsinki. Specialists investigated data from 305 patients who had a PCR-confirmed COVID-19 infection, including 26 (8.5%) people who also suffered from OSAS. It found that among hospitalized patients with severe infections, 19.3% suffered from apnea. The researchers then examined additional information about chronic disease and other risk factors for coronavirus in patients from the study sample. The specialists analyzed the data contained in the Finnish National Register of Hospital Discharges, as well as the list of causes of death and the National Register of Infectious Diseases.

“We show that obstructive sleep apnea syndrome is a risk factor for hospitalization with COVID-19 regardless of age, gender, body mass index (BMI), hypertension, diabetes, coronary artery disease (CHD), asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) “, The study said. “While the risk of COVID-19 infection in patients with OSAS is the same as in people without the disease, patients with apnea have a fivefold risk of hospitalization with infection than people without this pathology “, The scientists concluded.

Sleep deprivation

Contrary to popular beliefs, sleep apnea is a serious disease, the cause of which lies in airway obstruction (respiratory tract obstruction syndrome), an employee of the laboratory for the analysis of population health indicators and digitalization of health care at MIPT (the university is a participant in the project to improve the competitiveness of education “5-100” ) Nikita Zhuravlev.

“This condition is characterized by snoring, low oxygen levels in the blood, and a general disturbance in the structure of sleep,” the scientist noted. – The results of the study indicate that when assessing patients with suspected or confirmed infection with COVID-19, OSAS should be recognized as one of the associated risk factors for developing a severe form of the disease.

There are two explanations for the fact that patients with apnea have more severe coronavirus infection and more often fatal outcomes, Mikhail Poluektov, associate professor of the Department of Nervous Diseases and Neurosurgery at the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University, head of the Sleep Medicine Department of the University Clinical Hospital No. 3, told Izvestia.

– Patients with apnea have a regular change in blood oxygen saturation – patients are exposed to constant exposure to hypoxia. With a chronic form of oxygen deficiency, the body has the ability to adapt to this condition by producing certain proteins that protect cells. And with OSAS, there is discontinuity: hypoxia, that is, then no. And the body does not defend itself against these episodes. With the development of coronavirus pneumonia, this factor significantly worsens the prognosis, – said the medic.

The second explanation is a mechanism that has not yet been fully understood: during apnea, the activity of the immune system is disrupted and interleukins are activated, which contribute to the development of low-level inflammation … According to Mikhail Poluektov, this is a very powerful factor in the development of atherosclerosis.

– This can worsen the course of coronavirus infection, as the likelihood of thrombus formation increases, – Mikhail Poluektov explained.

Predict the outcome

According to neurologists and somnologists, snoring is already a harbinger of apnea: 50% of snoring people subsequently develop OSAS. And now, during a pandemic, such patients should be given special attention.

“Snoring itself is considered a cosmetic defect and does not harm patients,” the doctor-somnologist of the First Moscow State Medical University named after I.M. Sechenov Sergo Tsenteradze. – However, it must be taken into account in the diagnosis of coronavirus infection if it is combined with respiratory arrest during sleep, as well as obesity, which often causes apnea.

Also at risk of developing OSAS are smokers and lovers of alcoholic beverages. The age factor also plays a role: the older the person, the higher the chance of sudden respiratory arrest during sleep.

Experts are confident that the reasons why patients with apnea are five times more likely to develop severe coronavirus infection have yet to be figured out. However, this condition must be taken into account by clinical specialists when predicting the development of COVID-19.