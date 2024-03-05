Dangerous situations | The driver of a car driving on light traffic lanes ran away from the police in Viiki, Helsinki

5.3. 19:10 | Updated 5.3. 19:41

With the police there was a short chase situation in Latokartano in Viikki on Tuesday afternoon, when the driver of a car driving on light traffic lanes did not obey the police's stop sign and ran away from the police. The chase lasted about five minutes, the command center of the Helsinki police said.

The car's escape ended on the ski tracks made across the fairway.

An STT employee who was there said that the chase ended around 5 pm in Viikinojanpuisto.

In the park there were several people enjoying the sunny weather. At least three police units were present.

According to the command center, two people were arrested from the car stopped by the police.

The driver is currently suspected of seriously endangering traffic safety.