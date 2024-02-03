Dangerous situations | Shopping center Jumbo was emptied of customers in Vantaa

In Vantaa's shopping center Jumbo, an emergency service mission was underway from early Saturday evening, as a result of which the shopping center was emptied of customers.

In Vantaa in the Jumbo shopping center located in

The emergency center of Central Uusimaa was informed on Saturday evening at half past six that, according to preliminary information, there is some kind of transport vehicle fire.

According to the situation center, extinguishing and ventilation tasks are currently underway, but more detailed information about what happened was not yet available.

People left through the parking garage after the alarm.

Present was editor of HS Maija Aalto said that the shopping center had announced that it would be emptied for safety reasons.

According to him, there were a lot of people there when the announcements started, and both fire and police cars soon arrived.

Also editor of HS Pihla Loula is on site, and according to him, part of the mall was closed for a while so that customers could not walk all over the building.

According to Loula, after a while the doors were opened and it was announced that the dangerous situation was over. However, the alarm was still ringing in the shopping center, most of the shops were closed and the escalators were not working.

The news is updated.