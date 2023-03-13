The first official storm of this year has been measured. On Vlieland, near IJmuiden and around the Houtribdijk between Enkhuizen and Lelystad, an average of wind force 9 was measured between 13:00 and 14:00, reports include Weather plaza . The storm creates dangerous situations. In Amsterdam, a man died because a branch of a tree was broken.



Mar 13 2023

The man’s body was found on Monday afternoon at the Buikslotermeerdijk in Amsterdam-Noord. According to the police, the branch had landed on his tent. The victim was struck by the branch on his head. It is not known how the branch broke off and when exactly that happened. The strong wind may have played a role, the police think. The victim had no fixed place of residence or abode.

Another was seriously injured this afternoon after a fall from the Leeuwentrap in Vlissingen after a heavy gust of wind. Flying roof tiles caused a dangerous situation in Middelburg earlier in the day. Roof tiles blew from an apartment building onto the bike path.

Truck blown over

The heaviest gust of wind was measured in Lauwersoog on Monday and was 107 kilometers per hour. Heavy gusts of wind have been blocking traffic all day. On the A9 near the Rotterpolderplein, a truck blew over, over the crash barriers. A truck also overturned on the A73 near Linne on Monday afternoon at 2.15 pm. The police are investigating whether the strong wind was the cause. No one was injured. "We also receive reports of branches, trees and traffic signs on the road. We expect that the wind will also play a role during rush hour," Rijkswaterstaat said. All bridges in the province of Flevoland will no longer be operated on Monday due to the strong wind, the province of Flevoland announced. On the N307 between Enkhuizen and Lelystad there is also an overtaking ban and a speed limit due to the wind. Train traffic is also affected by the strong wind in some places.

Schiphol reports that fewer aircraft can take off and land due to the strong wind. As a result, many flights have been delayed and cancelled. Also, not all courses are open due to the storm. It is also busy at the control rooms of the fire brigade. “Only call 112 in case of acute danger,” the fire brigade calls.



Corrie, Dudley and Eunice

It has been more than a year since there was an official storm in the Netherlands. The last time it stormed in the Netherlands was on February 20, 2022. Last year there were five storms: Corrie, Dudley and Eunice and two more unnamed storms. There was no storm last fall and winter; it was the first time since 1933 that there were no storms in both winter and autumn.

There is officially a storm when the average wind speed at at least one KNMI weather station over an hour reaches wind force 9. This spring storm is not given a name, because the impact on our country is limited.

High temperatures

According to Weerplaza, the storm is accompanied by fairly high temperatures for the time of year. In many places it is more than 15 degrees and in Volkel (North Brabant) even 18 degrees was measured. In De Bilt 16.6 degrees. Thanks to the wind, however, it is anything but pleasant outside.

The warmest day of 2023 so far was January 1. Then it became 16.9 degrees in Eindhoven and 15.6 degrees at the main station in De Bilt.



Code yellow

Due to the strong southwest wind, code yellow applies throughout the Netherlands, except for Brabant and Limburg. According to Rijkswaterstaat, the wind creates dangerous situations for traffic. “We get reports of branches, trees and traffic signs on the road. But we also have to pull out all the stops with trucks to keep things safe.”

The KNMI said earlier that it expects traffic and other outdoor activities to be affected by the wind. At the end of the afternoon the strong gusts of wind disappear again.



Significantly lower temperatures

Tuesday and Wednesday we will have to deal with significantly lower temperatures. During the day it will be at most 7 or 8 degrees and that is only the case during sunny periods. When a shower passes, the mercury can just drop to a degree or 3. The strong northwest wind also makes it a lot colder. Heavy gusts of wind can also occur at sea during Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the strong cooling, the chance of some winter precipitation will also increase again in the course of Tuesday. This will first be in the form of grain hail or very wet snow. Tuesday evening and during the night into Wednesday, the temperature near the ground will also drop towards freezing. Then showers take on an increasingly wintry character and the area can even become white and slippery for a short time. During clear spells it will freeze a degree inland, but probably most roads will not (just) fall below freezing. “Large-scale slipperiness is therefore not expected this time, but you have to be careful,” said meteorologist Wouter van Bernebeek.

Much warmer air reaches us after a cool Wednesday. In the south, 14 degrees is possible locally on Thursday afternoon and the weather is rather gray with sometimes a splash of rain.