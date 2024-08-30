Dangerous situations | A cannon shell was brought into the office building in Rovaniemi, the police evacuated the staff and customers

Dangerous situations|According to the police, there is a security situation at the office building in Rovaniemi.

Police evacuated the staff and customers of the Rovaniemi office building on Friday afternoon for the time being, the release states.

According to the police, the person who came to the main police station’s emergency room brought a cannon shell with him.

The police cordoned off the customer premises and evacuated the personnel of the surrounding agencies. The matter has been reported to the Defense Forces.

The police will inform about the matter next afternoon after two.