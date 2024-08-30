Friday, August 30, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Dangerous situations | A cannon shell was brought into the office building in Rovaniemi, the police evacuated the staff and customers

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2024
in World Europe
0
Dangerous situations | A cannon shell was brought into the office building in Rovaniemi, the police evacuated the staff and customers
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

According to the police, there is a security situation at the office building in Rovaniemi.

Police evacuated the staff and customers of the Rovaniemi office building on Friday afternoon for the time being, the release states.

According to the police, the person who came to the main police station’s emergency room brought a cannon shell with him.

The police cordoned off the customer premises and evacuated the personnel of the surrounding agencies. The matter has been reported to the Defense Forces.

The police will inform about the matter next afternoon after two.

#Dangerous #situations #cannon #shell #brought #office #building #Rovaniemi #police #evacuated #staff #customers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Doctor urges to always wash hands after using toilet to protect against dangerous parasite

Doctor urges to always wash hands after using toilet to protect against dangerous parasite

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Comments

No comments to show.
No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]