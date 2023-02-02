He was released from a Russian prison and thrown into battle in the Ukraine with the promise of freedom, redemption and money. Now Andrei Yastrebov, among tens of thousands of other convicted soldiers, is part of a return from the battlefield with potentially serious implications for Russian society.

Yastrebov, 22, who had been serving time for robbery, returned home a changed man. “We all feel like he’s in some kind of hypnosis, like he’s a different person,” said a relative, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retaliation. “He is emotionless.”

Thousands of convicts have been killed, many within days of arriving at the front lines, Russian rights advocates say.

President Vladimir V. Putin’s decision to allow a group of mercenaries to recruit Russian convicts in support of his war effort marks a turning point in his 23-year rule, legal experts say. The policy circumvents Russian legal precedent and, by returning brutalized criminals to their homes with pardons, risks unleashing further violence throughout society.

Since July, around 40,000 inmates have joined Russian forces, report Western intelligence agencies, the Ukrainian government and the prisoners’ rights association Russia Behind Bars. Ukraine says nearly 30,000 have defected or been killed or wounded, though that could not be independently verified.

Most of the men conscripted were serving time for minor crimes, but records from one penal colony show that there were also men convicted of rape and multiple murders.

“There are no more crimes and no more punishments,” said Olga Romanova, director of Russia Behind Bars. “Anything is allowed now, and this has far-reaching consequences for any country.”

Seven months ago, Russia’s largest private military company, Wagner, and its founder, Yevgeny Prigozhin, began recruiting convicts on a scale not seen since World War II to bolster a bloody assault on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. Russia has 350,000 male prisoners in its penal colonies.

Dozens of survivors from the first units began returning last month with documents that Wagner says grants them their freedom. These returns are likely to accelerate as the six-month service contracts expire.

“These are psychologically damaged people who come back with a sense of superiority, believing that they have killed to defend the Motherland,” said Yana Gelmel, a prisoners’ rights lawyer. “These can be very dangerous people.”

Neither Prigozhin nor Russia’s prison service commented. To document the recruitment drive, The New York Times interviewed rights activists, lawyers, legal workers, family members of recruited prisoners, deserters, and prisoners who chose to remain in prison. They described a system of incentives and brutality built by Wagner, with the support of the Kremlin, to pad Russia’s decimated military ranks.

Andrei Medvedev said he joined Wagner within days of finishing his jail term for robbery in southern Russia. With military experience, he said he was put in charge of a detachment of prisoners sent on near-suicide missions around Bakhmut.

“They told us: ‘Keep going until they kill you,’” Medvedev said from Russia after defecting in November. He has escaped to Norway and applied for political asylum.

In early July, Prigozhin, a former inmate, began turning up in jails in his native St. Petersburg with a proposal that inmates join his army in Ukraine. He promised 100,000 rubles a month, the equivalent of $1,700 at the time, and nearly double the average salary. He also offered bonuses, $80,000 death payouts and, if they survived, freedom in the form of a presidential pardon.

Only Putin can grant a pardon under the constitution, and the Kremlin has not issued such decrees since 2020. In 2021, it pardoned only six people, the Kremlin said.

Rights activists say the ambiguous legal status of the returning inmates undermines Russia’s justice system and ties their fate to Wagner.

After spending only three weeks at home, Yastrebov said he was preparing to return to the front, despite the casualties suffered by his unit.

“I want to defend the Homeland,” he said. “Civilian life is boring.”

By: This article was written by Anatoly Kurmanaev, Alina Lobzina and Ekaterina Bodyagina.