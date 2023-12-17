A newly opened museum in India houses the remains of American planes that crashed in the Himalayas during World War II.

Since 2009, Indian and American teams have scoured the mountains of the northeastern Asian state of Arunachal Pradesh in search of remains of hundreds of planes that crashed here more than 80 years ago.

An estimated 600 American transport planes crashed in the remote region, killing at least 1,500 people during a remarkable and often forgotten 42-month military operation in India during World War II.

Among the victims were American and Chinese pilots, radio operators, and soldiers.

The operation supported a vital air transport route from the Indian states of Assam and Bengal to support Chinese forces in Kunming and Chungking (now called Chongqing).

The war between the Axis powers (Germany, Italy, Japan) and the Allies (France, Great Britain, United States, Soviet Union, China) had reached the northeastern part of British-ruled India.

The air corridor became a lifeline following the Japanese advance towards India's borders, which effectively closed the land route to China through northern Myanmar (then known as Burma).

The American military operation, launched in April 1942, successfully transported 650,000 tons of war supplies along the route, an achievement that significantly reinforced the Allied victory.

The pilots nicknamed the dangerous flight path “The Hump,” a nod to the treacherous heights of the eastern Himalayas, mainly in present-day Arunachal Pradesh, through which they had to navigate.

A dangerous task

For the past 14 years, Indian-American teams of climbers, students, doctors, forensic archaeologists and rescue experts have traversed dense rainforests and scaled altitudes as high as 15,000 feet in Arunachal Pradesh, bordering Myanmar and China.

Members of the U.S. Department of Defense Prisoner of War and Missing in Action Accounting Agency (DPAA), the agency that handles soldiers missing in action, have also participated in the operations.

With the help of local tribes, month-long expeditions have reached crash sites, locating at least 20 aircraft and the remains of several airmen missing in action.

It's challenging work: a six-day hike, preceded by a two-day road trip, led to the discovery of the site of one of the crashes. A mission was stranded in the mountains for three weeks after being hit by a freak snowstorm.

“From the floodplains to the mountains, it's challenging terrain. Weather can be a problem and we usually only have late fall and early winter to work with,” said William Belcher, a forensic anthropologist involved in the expeditions.

For posterity

Discoveries abound: oxygen tanks, machine guns, fuselage sections. Skulls, bones, shoes and watches have been found in the rubble and DNA samples have been taken to identify the dead.

The bracelet with the initials of a missing airman, a poignant relic, was exchanged by a villager who recovered it from the rubble.

Some crash sites have been scavenged by local villagers over the years and the aluminum remains have been sold for scrap.

These and other artifacts related to these doomed aircraft now have a home at the newly opened “The Hump” Museum in Pasighat, a picturesque town in Arunachal Pradesh located in the foothills of the Himalayas.

The United States ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, inaugurated the exhibition on November 29.

“This is not just a gift to Arunachal Pradesh or the affected families, but a gift to India and the world,” the diplomat said.

Oken Tayeng, director of the museum, added: “This is also a recognition to all the people of Arunachal Pradesh who were and continue to be an integral part of this mission of respecting the memory of others.”

A risky route

The museum clearly highlights the dangers of flying this route. In his vivid memoirs of the operation, Maj. Gen. William H. Tunner, a U.S. Air Force pilot, recalled flying his C-46 cargo plane over steep-sided villages, wide valleys, deep gorges, narrow dark brown streams and rivers.

The flights, often led by young, newly trained pilots, were turbulent. The weather in “The Hump,” according to Tunner, changed “from minute to minute, from kilometer to kilometer.”

One end of the route is located in the low, humid jungles of India and the other on the almost half a kilometer high plateau in western China.

Heavily loaded transport planes, caught in a downdraft, could rapidly descend 1,525 meters and then rapidly ascend at a similar speed.

Tunner wrote about a plane that flipped onto its back after encountering a downdraft at 7,620 meters.

Spring storms, with howling winds, sleet and hail, posed the greatest challenge to controlling airplanes with rudimentary navigation tools.

Theodore White, a Life magazine journalist who traveled the route five times for an article, wrote that the pilot of a plane carrying Chinese soldiers without parachutes made a forced landing after his plane iced over.

The co-pilot and radio operator jumped out and managed to land on a “large tropical tree and wandered around for 15 days before the friendly natives found them.”

Local communities in remote villages often rescued and nursed injured survivors of accidents back to health.

No wonder the radio was filled with calls for help. Planes veered so far off course that they crashed into mountains the pilots didn't even know they were there, Tunner recalled.

In a single storm nine planes crashed, killing 27 crew and passengers.

“In these clouds, along the entire route, turbulence of greater severity was building up than I have seen anywhere in the world, before or since,” the pilot wrote.

Clinging to faith

The parents of the missing airmen held out hope that their children were alive.

“Where is my son? I would love for the world to know/Has he accomplished his mission and left the earth below?/Is he up there in that beautiful land, drinking at the fountains, or is he still a wanderer in the jungles?” of India and mountains?” asked Pearl Dunaway, the mother of the late aviator Joseph Dunaway in a poem dated 1945.

The missing pilots became legends.

“These men from 'The Hump' fight the Japanese, the jungle, the mountains and the monsoons every day and every night all year long. The only world they know is airplanes. They never stop hearing them, flying them, patching them, cursing them. However, they never get tired of seeing the planes leaving for China,” White said.

The operation was indeed a daredevil feat of post-war air logistics that reached India's doorstep.

“The hills and people of Arunachal Pradesh were swept up in the drama, heroism and tragedies of World War II by Operation Humpback,” explained Tayeng, who admitted that this is a story that few know.

