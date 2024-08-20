Drivers reported that there is often a debate and disagreement about who is responsible for minor traffic accidents between vehicles resulting from reversing. One group believes that the responsibility lies primarily with the driver of the vehicle in front, which suddenly stopped on the road and reversed without paying attention, while another group believes that the responsibility lies with the driver of the vehicle in the back, who did not leave enough space between the vehicles.

Last year, the country’s roads witnessed 65 accidents due to reversing without making sure the road was clear. These accidents were distributed between 18 accidents in Abu Dhabi, 36 accidents in Dubai, five accidents in Sharjah, four accidents in Ajman, one accident in Ras Al Khaimah, and one accident in Fujairah, according to statistics from the Ministry of Interior on traffic accidents that occurred across the country last year.

Last year, the country’s roads witnessed 669 accidents due to not leaving enough distance, distributed between 72 accidents in Abu Dhabi, 514 accidents in Dubai, 21 accidents in Sharjah, 10 accidents in Ajman, seven accidents in Umm Al Quwain, 32 accidents in Ras Al Khaimah, and 13 accidents in Fujairah.

The Federal Traffic Law stipulates that reversing in a dangerous manner is punishable by a fine of AED 500 and four points, while Article 52 of the Traffic Control Rules and Procedures No. 178 of 2017 applies to drivers who fail to leave a sufficient safe distance behind the vehicles in front, with a fine of AED 400 and four traffic points for the driver of the vehicle.

Drivers told Al-Emarat Al-Youm that it is common in minor accidents for arguments to occur between those involved about who caused the accident, with each party trying to place the responsibility on the other, but the final word is given to the accident planning official.

They pointed out that the most prominent accidents that are the subject of controversy are those that occur due to the vehicle in front stopping suddenly, or reversing the vehicle without paying attention, as the accident resulting from this action is the subject of controversy between the drivers, and each of them places the responsibility on the other.

Abdulrahman Ahmed, Abdullah Ibrahim and others said that stopping suddenly at traffic lights is one of the most prominent surprises that happen to them, as they are surprised by a vehicle driver stopping before the light turns yellow or red, which may cause a rear-end collision accident, and the law always places the responsibility on the person coming from behind, for not leaving a sufficient safe distance.

They pointed out that one of the common mistakes made by some drivers is not paying attention when reversing a vehicle in a parking lot, as this causes accidents with other vehicles. However, controversy occurs when a driver stops a vehicle suddenly, without alerting others, and reverses the vehicle to enter a side street or to park his vehicle in a parking lot.

For his part, the traffic expert and General Manager of the Saed Association for Reducing Traffic Accidents, Dr. Jamal Al Ameri, stated that such traffic accidents are decided by the authorities concerned with accident planning, as they possess the experience and skill that enables them to know and identify the cause and the victim of the accident.

Al Ameri told Emarat Al Youm that there is a common general traffic rule, which is that in rear-end collisions, the responsibility lies with the vehicle coming from behind, as the driver is supposed to leave a sufficient safety distance, and beware of road surprises, sudden stops of vehicles, etc. He pointed out that a large percentage of traffic accidents that occur in the country are mainly caused by not leaving a sufficient safety distance between vehicles, while the relevant authorities warn against this violation on an ongoing basis due to its danger and the fact that it causes many accidents.

Al Ameri added, “There is an exception to every rule, meaning that in some traffic accidents, the driver of the vehicle in front makes a mistake that causes a traffic accident with a vehicle coming from behind, such as reversing the vehicle in a dangerous manner, or exiting a parking space without paying attention to oncoming vehicles. Here, the law holds him responsible, as he must take caution and care when reversing.”

“We often hear drivers claim that the driver of the vehicle in front suddenly stopped on the road or in front of a traffic light, which caused a collision with vehicles coming from behind,” he said, noting that “it may seem like a dangerous traffic act, but in such cases the law sides with the vehicle in front and places the responsibility on the driver of the vehicle in the back, who is required by law to leave a sufficient safe distance to avoid such accidents.”

Al Ameri stressed the importance of taking precautions and paying attention while driving on the roads, and anticipating any emergency or surprise on the road, sudden stoppage of traffic or mistakes by other drivers that may cause collisions between vehicles. He also stressed that “it is important to leave a sufficient safe distance between vehicles, so that the driver can stop the vehicle safely without causing a collision. It is also important for drivers to take precautions and be careful while reversing the vehicle, to avoid collisions with other vehicles, or there may be a pedestrian behind the vehicle that inattention may cause a collision with.”

Preventive measures

Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers of the dangers of not leaving enough safety distance behind the vehicles in front, explaining that it causes traffic accidents, resulting in human and material losses.

As part of its awareness campaigns, it urged the need to take the necessary preventive measures in changing weather conditions, by leaving a greater safety distance between vehicles, especially during low horizontal visibility due to fog, or during rain and water accumulation on the roads, which may expose vehicles to slipping and not stopping at the appropriate distance.

Abu Dhabi Police published videos of real traffic violations and accidents on its social media accounts, with the aim of raising public awareness of the danger of not leaving enough space between vehicles on the roads.

She pointed out that it monitors traffic violations on the roads around the clock, to enhance safety, and that the violation of “not leaving a safe distance between vehicles” is one of the most prominent causes of traffic accidents on the roads.