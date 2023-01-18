An Italian study coordinated by the Sapienza University of Rome sheds light on the ‘dangerous relationship’ between Covid and thrombosis, discovering a key receptor in the association between Sars-CoV-2 infection and the formation of blood clots at risk of heart attack and stroke and opening up new perspectives of care. The work is published in ‘Circulation Research’, the official journal of the American Society of Cardiology.

Severe bilateral pneumonia resulting in respiratory failure is not the only cause of mortality from Covid-19, experts recall. Patients often experience the complications of pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction and stroke, which are also risk factors for death. In severe cases, approximately 20% of hospitalized patients may have cardiovascular consequences. Although the use of heparin has reduced the extent of these complications, the risk still remains high.

In the study led by professor emeritus Francesco Violi, through the examination of about 50 patients, the authors demonstrated that the Spike protein of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus binds to the platelet TLR4 receptor causing its activation and thrombosis. The researchers came to understand this using blood taken from patients and three different methodologies, all of which agree on the link between Spike protein and platelet TLR4.

“The fact that platelet-mediated thrombosis has been blocked by a TLR4 inhibitor opens up important clinical perspectives in the treatment of Covid-19 patients”, says Violi: “This inhibitor – he specifies – could be used for prevention and treatment during acute phase of the disease as an antithrombotic drug”.

To facilitate the immediate clinical trial, the research group and the rector of Sapienza Antonella Polimeni – reads a note from the university – have chosen not to patent the discovery and therefore favor the free circulation of the results of the study in the scientific community, benefit of public health and safety.