These are not easy times for anyone, not even for the automotive industry. With the world rocked by a devastating pandemic, selling cars (or motorcycles) has become a chore. Added to this situation are the complications of a troubled sector, which is looking towards an electrified future with as many doubts as fears. So the output of Sling of the competition at the highest level, far from being a surprise, it was a probability that has materialized. In addition to a worrying precedent for F1.

Renault debated its continuity; in Daimler not all those who decide share the need to continue sweeping the big prizes with their Mercedes, So only Ferrari has solid arguments in its business philosophy to continue betting on racing. They are trying to convince Volkswagen to get on this train, but they don’t see the strategy clearly either: cars that pollute and make noise. In short, we must hope that Honda’s scare is the only one in the medium term …