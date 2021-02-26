Stowaway on board! The fire brigade discovered a dangerous poisonous spider in a container from overseas.

Kierspe – The container from overseas was on the way for weeks and came from Brazil. Delivery address a forwarding company in the Rönsahler industrial company. The emergency call was received at 1:14 p.m. by the fire department in Kierspe (North Rhine-Westphalia). The local regulatory office informed about a creepy find.

Many “spider webs and nests” have been found in the overseas container, as the fire brigade reports. The seriousness of the situation was apparently immediately clear to those responsible. The traces too clear. It “could not be ruled out that there are dangerous poisonous spiders that have built a new home there.” The Knierpse fire brigade (NRW) moved out with fire engine 3 and cordoned off a large area around the container. A specimen was caught. An expert requested by the Cologne Zoo was able to identify the animal. The specialist assigned it to the “Black Widow” family. The black widow’s spider bite can be dangerous to humans. The black widow (lat. Latrodectus mactans, English black widow) is one of the most dangerous spiders in the world. The black widow got the name because of her dangerous lovemaking, as the female eats the smaller male immediately after or while she is still. However, it is not an aggressive species of spider, writes Basel Zoo on its website. Sometimes people can have fatal bite accidents.

Scary find: The spiders had found a new home in this container from overseas. © Screenshot Facebook fire department Kierspe

According to the fire department, it was unclear how many spiders are in the container and whether other spider species might have hidden there. On the advice of the expert, a specialist company was commissioned to take care of the fumigation of the container. The fire brigade did not provide any information about the actual freight in the container from overseas.

