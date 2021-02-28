This is a damning study, published in the journal Food and Chemical Toxicology, which gave the alert, in October 2020. In their results, researchers Gilles-Éric Séralini and Gerald Jungers reveal that 14 herbicides stamped “without glyphosate” contain very dangerous substances which do not appear anywhere on the label. Among these toxic products, heavy metals, arsenic, copper, lead, nickel or hydrocarbons, some being carcinogens recognized by the International Cancer Research Center, this is the case of benzo (a )pyrene.

“Companies that produce these pesticides are required to declare all of their components. If these poisons do not appear on the labels, the marketing authorization can fall within 24 hours ”, explains Gilles-Éric Séralini during the presentation, last Thursday, of the formal notice that had just been sent to EFSA, the European agency responsible for risk assessment in the field of foodstuffs. It is indeed this agency, one of the main ones in the European Union, which is supposed to protect the health of 500 million people, which must guarantee that the pesticides used are not dangerous for human health.

A cocktail effect ignored

However, according to Guillaume Tumerelle, the lawyer of “Toxic secrets”, we find in certain pesticides up to 70% of products which are not known. “ Efsa studies only one component, like glyphosate, but absolutely not the others, what scientists call the “cocktail effect”, that is to say the hidden mixture of many toxic products ”, explains the lawyer, who denounces the attitude of the European agency, accused of being complicit in the silence of industrialists in the sector. A letter was sent, Thursday, to EFSA, calling on it to produce complete studies which will reveal all of the products that make up the offending pesticides. José Bové, Vandana Shiva or Delphine Serreau are part of the committee supporting the complaint.

“The European agency is marketing products that can kill people while the International Agency for Research on Cancer, which is an offshoot of the WHO, requires that all of the substances that go into the composition of pesticides are evaluated, and not just glyphosate “, explains MEP Michèle Rivasi (Verts-ALE).

Labeling fraud

1 er December, around twenty associations, including Générations futures, Nature Progrès or Campagne glyphosate, filed a complaint with the Paris court for labeling fraud on the 14 implicated herbicides, endangering the lives of others and damage to the environment, as well as against the French State for faulty deficiencies. “ It is not only a question of defending health and the environment, but also of a question of transparency and of a major democratic stake. The phytosanitary manufacturers cannot lay down the law ”, denounces MEP FI Manuel Bompard (GUE), who links the fight for transparency in the composition of pesticides to a global fight for agroecology and a new common agricultural policy.

“Alternatives exist”

Green MEP Benoît Biteau, himself a farmer, ensures that “Alternatives exist”, and that it is possible, as he himself practices on his farm, to cultivate healthily without any toxic product. Claude Gruffat (Verts-ALE) also insists that the European Agency’s assessment cover all the substances that make up pesticides. “The manufacturers lied about their products”, he denounces, explaining that the “Cocktail effects have never been taken into account”.

“If Efsa has not responded within two months, it will be in a serious situation and will be accused of compromise. »Gilles-Éric Séralini Researcher

The associations engaged in the legal action against Efsa demand a complete change of the evaluation methods of the European Agency which do not currently allow to reveal the hidden chemicals, dangerous for human health. “If the EFSA has not responded within two months, it will be in a serious situation and will be accused of compromise”, predicts Gilles-Éric Séralini, the researcher who revealed the existence of hidden products.

Powerful lobbies

For the MEP Éric Andrieux (S and D), the action taken by the collective “Toxic Secrets” is “ the start of a long process where the inconsistencies of the European Commission will be pointed out ”. He also warns against the power of industrial lobbies that NGOs, deputies and citizens will have to face.

The very heavy sentence this week by the Libourne court of the Alerte aux toxins association and of its spokesperson Valérie Murat, who had published analyzes revealing the presence of pesticides in 22 Bordeaux wines labeled “High environmental value” (HVE), seems to confirm his fears.