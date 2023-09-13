Although the elements of the National Guard are usually recognized by the citizens when they fulfill each of their missions, however, this time, a member of the institution did not draw attention precisely for saving the citizens, but because the member of the GN was caught dancing ‘Sinaloa style’ without letting go of his weapon.

Dangerous? A video captured in Nayarit shocked everyone on the Internet, This being an element of the GN, because when wearing his uniform, instead of continuing with the mission, he left his work to let himself be carried away by the music.

It was through the TikTok social network, where the user identified as ‘@question.jr16’, a creator who has thousands of followers, shares recordings in which members of the National Guard show the missions they carry out for the security of society.

Although the objective of the G.N.is to carry out the public security function in charge of the Federation, in the viral video released three days ago, it already has more than half a million views when seeing how the National Guard He dances ‘Sinaloa style’, without letting go of his weapon.

During the viral video, the young man who is part of the government institution, showed himself taking the prohibited steps by being with everything and weapons, since showed that he couldn’t resist music.

What do I have to do to join the National Guard?

The National Guard of Mexico is an institution founded on March 16, 2019, by the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and is dependent on the Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection and the Secretariat of National Defense.

The civil public security institution, when serving as the national police, maintains as its main tasks: carrying out from checkpoints, operations, patrols, and ensuring security in strategic installations.

Applicants to the National Guard (GN) must meet the following requirements, according to the government website:

◉ Be Mexican by birth and not have acquired another nationality.

◉ Marital status: single and not living in common law.

◉ Minimum age 18 years and maximum 30 years.

◉ Have the following minimum height.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look in THIS LINK your best products