FT: Mosquitoes that carry dangerous diseases are spreading across Europe

The Aedes albopictus mosquito, which carries dangerous diseases, has begun to actively spread throughout the world. About it reports Financial Times (FT) citing data from the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

According to the center, in Europe in 2023, the number of registered cases of dengue fever almost doubled compared to 2010-2021 and amounted to 130 cases. Transmission of the Zika virus, which causes birth defects, has been reported in France over the past seven years. Cases of chikungunya, a viral disease with symptoms similar to dengue fever, have been reported in Italy.

ECDC’s chief expert on emerging and vector-borne diseases, Celine Gossner, blamed climate change, as well as tourism and trade, for the insects’ rapid spread.

Previously, doctor Vladimir Bolibok assured that mosquitoes in the Moscow region and Central Russia do not carry infections and do not themselves pose a risk to human health. At the same time, the specialist clarified that an itchy mosquito bite increases the risk of secondary infection. If the infection gets into the scratched area, the ulcer will take a very long time to heal, he warned.