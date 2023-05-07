An expert on Chinese affairs, commenting on Sky News Arabia, attributed China’s ability to carry out these dangerous operations to its military deployment around Sudan.

China’s news agency Xinhua described these operations, saying that Beijing carried out “difficult and dangerous tasks” to transport its nationals and foreigners to safe areas, as well as to evacuate peacekeepers who were in a “dangerous” position during the clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces in Sudan.

Some of the evacuations extended to a thousand kilometers inside Sudan, and others reached 850 kilometers deep in the desert, until they reached border points, and the individuals were transferred to a Chinese military base in Djibouti and then to their country.

Rescue peacekeepers

The Chinese peacekeeping mission evacuated trapped UN soldiers .

. The third Chinese military peacekeeping helicopter unit of the United Nations Interim Security Force (UNISFA) helped transport 19 UN personnel from the southern part of the country to the Abyei area. The journey from Kadugli airport to Abyei took about 3 hours, amid high security risks, according to the unit. .

. Chinese warships evacuated 493 people, including 272 Chinese and 221 foreigners from countries including Pakistan and Brazil, in two operations at the end of April and the beginning of May, according to Xinhua.

Pakistanis who were stuck in Sudan spoke about rescue efforts carried out by their country’s embassy to evacuate them, which witnessed full Chinese cooperation, and the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs thanked China, saying: “We are grateful to our Chinese friends for this gesture of support and friendship.”

The Chinese navy took part in the transfer of the rescued, Omar Khan, one of the stranded Pakistanis, recounts: “The worst time of my life was when conflict broke out in Sudan, and I wasn’t sure if I could go home, until the Pakistani embassy sent us.” To the port of Port Sudan, and from there a Chinese ship took us to Jeddah.”

Military deployment

The expert on Chinese affairs, Mazen Hassan, points out the role of the Chinese military deployment in countries close to Sudan, in carrying out these operations.

China has a military base in Djibouti, which played a major role in rescue operations from the sites of clashes, and Chinese warships and rescue planes are still intervening to transport nationals of other countries until this moment, according to Hassan.

Beijing established its base in Djibouti in 2017, as its first military base outside its borders, as a reflection and support for its economic expansion, and the preservation of its trade passing through the seas and oceans amid fierce global competition over important ports.

China also participates in the peacekeeping forces of the United Nations in several countries in Africa, including South Sudan and Central Africa, which are close to Sudan, and at several times it also sent troops to the Darfur region of Sudan.