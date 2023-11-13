Home page World

A new pet trend appears to be spreading in Europe. But the giant African snail can transmit dangerous parasites. Experts warn.

Lausanne – dogs, cats, rabbits and – giant snails? Apparently a new trend has emerged when it comes to pets: the giant African land snail is becoming increasingly popular as an exotic pet. This is now calling experts into action: They warn, among other things, of major health risks.

The giant African land snail can reach a length of up to 20 centimeters. According to Swiss experts, they are now experiencing a boom as pets in Europe. But the scientists warn: The animals could be dangerous to humans, for example by transmitting the rat lung worm. This can cause meningitis in people, reports a scientific team from the University of Lausanne in the journal “Parasites & Vectors”. Around two thirds of the 36 pathogens known to snails can also infect humans.

Dangerous pet trend worries experts

Popular species for terrariums include the large agate snail (Lissachatina fulica) or the real agate snail (Achatina achatina).

African giant snails are apparently becoming increasingly popular as pets in Europe. Experts warn. (Collage of symbolic images) © Collage: Guillermo Nova/dpa//dpa/Dominic Lipinski//Guillermo Nova/dpa

“Social networks are full of photos of people touching animals with their skin or even their mouths,” said researcher Cleo Bertelsmeier, according to a statement from the university. She teaches at the Institute for Ecology and Evolution in the Faculty of Biology and Medicine. People believed that the snail’s mucus was good for the skin. However, this poses a risk of transmission of the pathogens.

Giant snails as pets: owners are apparently unaware of the dangers

Bertelsmeier and her colleagues evaluated photos on social media to see how common the giant snails are as pets. Many people are not aware of the risks “they expose themselves or their children to when they handle the snails, for example when they put them on their faces,” said co-author Jérôme Gippet.

Agate snails are voracious and reproduce quickly. The Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) includes it on its list of dangerous invasive species and describes it as a pest. The animals eat all kinds of cultivated plants and could threaten agricultural land and biodiversity if they spread.

In the specialist article, the team from Lausanne calls for the public to be warned about the health risks and for the trade and ownership of these animals to be regulated.

Many people also like reptiles as pets – with consequences. (dpa/rjs)