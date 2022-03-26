Home page world

Of: Catherine Reikowski

Volcano active in the Philippines: Thousands of houses are being cleared south of the capital Manila. Further eruptions could release dangerous gases.

Manila (Philippines) – Saturday morning, 7:22 a.m. (local time): The Taal volcano erupts in the Philippines, located south of the capital Manila. Thousands of people have to leave their homes.

The Philippine Institute for Volcanology and Seismology warned of further eruptions and a possible tsunami as a result of the volcanic eruption – and the release of dangerous gases.

Volcanic eruption in the Philippines: Dangerous gases could be released

After the eruption, the volcano ejected clouds of ash about 1500 meters high. The volcanology institute warned that further eruptions could release dangerous gases. It strongly recommended the evacuation of homes in communities near the Taal Volcano.

The spokesman for the civil protection agency in the affected region, Kelvin John Reyes, told the AFP news agency that an evacuation had been ordered for five villages. According to the latest official statistics, more than 12,000 people live in the affected communities.

Taal Volcano spewing white vapor and ash seen from Balete, Batangas Province, south of Manila, Philippines. © Reynante Olitan De Villa/AP/dpa

Philippines: Tsunami warning after volcanic eruption – Taal is one of the most active volcanoes

Taal is one of the most active volcanoes in the island nation of the Philippines. As part of the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, where tectonic plates collide, the country is regularly hit by earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

The volcano last erupted in January 2020. At that time, more than 370,000 people had to leave their homes. On Friday evening, Portugal raised a volcano warning to level 5. (dpa/kat)