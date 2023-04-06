“The current situation is very dangerous. UNIFIL urges restraint and avoiding further escalation,” it said in a statement.

Reuters quoted a defense official as saying that the Israeli army is still assessing the situation after the missile strikes coming from Lebanon on Thursday, but it is working on the assumption that Palestinian factions are responsible for the attacks.

Three security sources told Reuters that Palestinian factions based in Lebanon, not the Iran-backed armed group Hezbollah, were behind the rocket attacks.

The army said in a statement that it detected a missile launch from Lebanon towards Israel, and it was successfully intercepted by the air defenses.

Israeli media: Apparently, about 30 rockets were launched during the past hour towards Israel, and Iron Dome intercepted 15 of them.

The army had activated sirens to warn of a possible rocket launch in northern Israel on the Lebanon border.

The Sky News Arabia correspondent said that there is information about a barrage of rockets being launched from southern Lebanon towards northern Israel, adding that warning sirens are sounding again in the Upper Galilee.

Israeli media revealed that 3 settlers were injured in the shelling.

Two security sources and a local source: artillery shelling in southern Lebanon after missile attacks.

Israel summoned fighter jets from the Air Force to deal with the situation.

The alert level has been raised to Level 3, while Magen David Adom forces have been reinforced with medics and paramedics across the country.

The Israeli authorities required residents of the border areas with Lebanon to enter shelters.