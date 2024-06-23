Home page politics

From: Klaus Rimpel

Press Split

Beijing’s coast guard is accused of axe attacks and ramming attempts against the Philippine Navy.

The clashes between China’s coast guard and Philippine soldiers in the South China Sea are escalating. The Chinese have often used water cannons or attempted ramming against the Philippine marine to substantiate their claim to the sea area. But this time they even resorted to axes, knives and machetes.

The Philippine armed forces released a video of an incident on Monday and accused the Chinese of a “brutal attack” in which a soldier even lost a finger. The footage shows a chaotic encounter in which smaller ships and motorized inflatable boats from both sides are tightly wedged together. Members of a Chinese crew point knives at the other side. An object flies from the Philippine side towards one of the Chinese ships.

Manila accuses Beijing of a “brutal attack” and “piracy”: Eight rifles, navigation equipment and other objects were also stolen.

China wants to take “necessary measures” after incident

Scenes like in war: A Chinese man threatens Filipino marines with an axe. © Handout/Armed Forces of the Philippines – Public Affairs Office/AFP

During the collision, a Chinese military jet circled above the boats. The Chinese side also used loud sirens to disrupt communication. The Chinese coast guard crew wanted to prevent the marines from bringing food and other supplies to a Philippine outpost in the Second Thomas Shoal, which is also claimed by Beijing.

The Beijing Foreign Ministry announced that China had taken “necessary measures” that were “in accordance with the law.” The action was a normal law enforcement measure because the Philippine boats had “illegally entered” Chinese waters. A bold argument: The area is just under 200 kilometers from the Philippine coast – and around 1,000 kilometers from the nearest Chinese landmass. The Chinese crew acted “professionally and with restraint,” Beijing claims.

Our support for the Philippines remains unwavering

The Foreign Office in Berlin, however, announced that it was observing China’s behavior with great concern. The available reports, images and videos were disturbing. “Dangerous and irresponsible maneuvers and actions” such as the current incident were contrary to the U.N.Convention on the Law of the Sea and increased the risk of escalation. Beijing and Manila repeatedly accuse each other of dangerous maneuvers in the region. The two countries have been arguing for some time now, particularly over the Second Thomas Shoal.

China’s head of state and party: How Xi Jinping rose to become the most powerful man in the world View photo gallery

In 1999, Manila ran a ship aground on the reef, about 200 kilometers west of the Philippine island of Palawan, thereby marking its claim to the atoll. Soldiers who regularly depend on supplies and provisions are waiting on the dilapidated warship.

Oil and natural gas deposits are suspected in the area of ​​widely scattered reefs and islands west of the Philippines and far south of China. But the large fish stocks there also arouse the desires of the Asian neighboring countries. In addition to the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei also claim areas there.

China claims virtually the entire South China Sea for itself

China claims practically the entire South China Sea for itself. Beijing uses boats from its coast guard, among other things, to patrol the area. There are repeated clashes with ships from the Philippines. The confrontations often occur during supply missions to a Philippine army outpost in the area of ​​the Second Thomas Reef. As recently as May 19, according to Philippine sources, the Chinese coast guard is said to have obstructed two ships evacuating a sick Filipino soldier.

Chinese territorial claims were rejected by the International Court of Arbitration in 2016. However, Beijing is ignoring the ruling. (kr with dpa)