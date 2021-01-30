The vaccine war between AstraZeneca, Great Britain and the European Union has become a threatening geopolitical health fiasco.

He ridiculed the EU and its president, Ursula Van der Leyen, who was forced this morning to back down and annul the mechanisms of export licenses for vaccines and their invocation of article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol.

It endangers the non-hard border between Ireland and the European Union, guaranteed by Brexit, and peace in the province and does not resolve the lack of dose, given global demand and the impossibility of producing it by laboratories.

An emergency summit between Van der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday at midnight, managed to annul the invocation of the Northern Ireland Protocol and the vaccine export licenses that affected it.

Such a European decision had not been reported to either the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland or Great Britain, all involved, to prevent vaccines from reaching Britain via the Irish border.

Former Brexit negotiator Michael Barnier intervened “calling for calm” and “solidarity” between Britain and the EU, and warned of the danger on the Irish border. Vaccine nationalism spread like the virus.

Calls for the resignation of the president of the European Commission multiply, the doctor Van der Leyen, who bought the vaccines for the 27 countries of the European Union, for “failures of management”, especially in her own country, Germany.

Major political crisis

The unionist government of Northern Ireland of Prime Minister Arlene Foster requires Boris Johnson to replace the Northern Ireland protocol, which is the basis for a non-border between his province and Ireland.

Foster has urged Johnson to replace the Northern Ireland protocol, after the EU sparked a dispute over vaccine controls. He called the European decision without consultation “A grave act of hostility towards us in Northern Ireland”.

The EU caused outrage on Friday night when it invoked Article 16 of the post-Brexit mechanism to halt the unhindered flow of vaccines from the European bloc into the region, but later abruptly reversed the measure, following London’s condemnation. , Belfast and Dublin.

The EU was forced to reverse the “Trumpian” decision to impose border control between the two Ireland to prevent vaccines from passing unilaterally and without consultation of the parties to Great Britain, when the risk may be reigniting the civil war between Protestants and Catholic Republicans in Northern Ireland.

Today the president of the European Commission is under criticism from everyone, especially in Germany, where they question her lack of leadership to handle European vaccines, which still do not appear and will not appear. Astrazeneca can only deliver 25 percent of the promised 100 million doses.

Cancel the Northern Ireland protocol

Prime Minister Foster took advantage of the crisis to demand the withdrawal of the Northern Ireland protocol, which the EU used without the least consultation mechanism it requires, given the shortage problems it generates in her province and the tension that exists in its post-Brexit population .

“It’s absolutely embarrassing. I have to say that the prime minister must now act very quickly to deal with the real trade flows, which are being interrupted between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, “said Arlene Foster, who was the hardest to crack in the Brexit negotiations.

The leader of the Protestant Democratic Unionist party reiterated calls on the prime minister to replace article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol due to the shortage of some food.

“We have been asking the prime minister to take care of the flow problems. Indeed, since January 1, we have been trying to manage together with the government the many, many difficulties that have arisen between Great Britain and Northern Ireland. There are actions I could take immediately, ”he explained.

“There is great unrest and great tension within the community here in Northern Ireland. So this protocol, which was meant to bring peace and harmony in Northern Ireland, is doing the opposite. The protocol is not viable, let’s be very clear about it. We need to see it replaced because otherwise there will be real difficulties here in Northern Ireland, “said Foster.

Thus he added to the health crisis the tension that already exists in Northern Ireland, which voted against Brexit in the referendum and is pro-European.

Brussels had initially said that would activate clauses in the Northern Ireland protocol to prevent supplies from crossing the border open between Ireland, a member of the EU and Northern Ireland, a British province, under its coronavirus vaccine controls, in an attempt to prevent the border from acting as a back door for supplies into the UK.

The nuclear button

But the EU pushed the nuclear button in a hyper-sensitive area. Former Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said the EU had “been fooled in a big way” with its initial threat.

“Years have been spent trying to ensure that goods flow freely and that there is no firm border. Last night the EU pulled the emergency cordon, without following any of the processes that are in the protocol, if one side wants to suspend it, “he declared.

“And they did, from my point of view, without even close to understanding the Good Friday agreement and its implications, of the sensitivity of the situation in Northern Ireland, and it was an almost Trumpian act.” “The EU did the impossible last night. But we must all work for the preservation of Northern Ireland, ”said the former British Secretary for Northern Ireland.

“It is not just a back door for goods going to Britain. It is a very sensitive place and we have a duty of care between the EU and the UK to preserve stability and the absence of firm borders in Northern Ireland” said.

The Northern Ireland protocol represents the sandy feet of Brexit, with its border at sea. If it disappears, the Brexit agreement would lose all support and credibility. The armed conflict between protests and Catholics could resume and peace is guaranteed by the Good Friday Agreement.

Diplomatic frenzy

These reprisals were the result of a nationalist act by the EU and Great Britain, when Astrazeneca announced that it would not be able to deliver the promised doses to Europeans due to productivity problems, at a plant it outsourced in Belgium. Astrazeneca can only deliver 25 percent of the promised 100 million doses.

The president of the European Commission Úrsula Van der Leyen demanded that they bring the vaccines from Great Britain, which has already vaccinated more than 8 million people today, with the vaccine that Astrazeneca produces in its British plant, after having discovered it with the University of Oxford.

Van der Leyen took revenge: he launched an export license for the vaccine and excepted 190 countries, except Great Britain. A decision tailored to the Brexitier war between the kingdom and the EU and triggered, at the same time, the annulment of article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, without consensus with the parties.

This exercise of “retaliation” was carried out without announcing it to Ireland and Northern Ireland, the most affected, and to Great Britain, which was shown as a threat if it did not allow the delivery of the doses. Nor to Pfizer, which must export from Europe and is the first accepted vaccine.

Ireland was the first to angrily call out the European Commission. A former Fianna Fáil party politician said the taoiseach (the Irish prime minister) was furious at the EU’s abandoned decision.

“The action does not make any sense and it has clearly embarrassed the Irish government, which was taken by surprise,” said former European Minister Dick Roche. “I understand that the prime minister was very upset about that, that he made very strong presentations to the commission “he clarified.

Then the Prime Minister of Northern Ireland spoke on television with her demand to eliminate the Northern Ireland Protocol, which establishes its no border. Prime Minister Boris Johnson picked up the phone and addressed Van der Leyen directly: “Revoke the measure now”, After a call from Minister Michale Gove with his number two.

This is what Van der Layen did, in a humiliating throwback, on a day when vaccine nationalism was imposed on the agenda against global solidarity. The EU had warned that if vaccines and active substances are transferred to third countries and leave the block, it would use “all the instruments at its disposal”.

Urgency summit at midnight

The public reversal of the invocation of Article 16 followed a frenzied round of calls in which British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who warned EU commission chair Ursula von der Leyen of his “grave concerns” while Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin spoke with Johnson and the EU chief to find a solution.

A tweet from Van der Leyen clarified: “We agreed on the principle that there should be no restrictions on the export of vaccines by the companies where they are fulfilling contractual responsibilities ”.

The EU, whose member states lag far behind Israel, Britain and the United States in the deployment of vaccines, is scrambling for supplies as pharmaceutical companies delay deliveries to the bloc due to production problems.

Last week, AstraZeneca said that would fail to deliver doses to the EU in March due to production problems in Belgium. This provoked the ire of Brussels, which demanded to know why the company cannot divert supplies from its British sites, which have been producing millions of doses for the kingdom.

Barnier called for calm

Michel Barnier, the EU’s top Brexit negotiator, told The Times that he wants Brussels to steer clear of a deepening dispute with Britain over Europe’s vaccine shortages.

In an interview in The Times today, former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier called for a “spirit of cooperation” if the UK and the EU are to work together in the future.

“We are facing an extraordinarily serious crisis, which is creating a lot of suffering, which is causing many deaths in the UK, in France, in Germany, everywhere. And I think we must face this crisis responsibly, certainly not in the spirit of a rival or unhealthy competition, ”he said.

“I recommend preserving the spirit of cooperation between us. This is the essence of my message today, because unfortunately we will have many opportunities in the coming years to show solidarity. “Reciprocally. In the fight against terrorism, climate change, financial crises, disasters ”he clarified.

French President Emmanuel Macron also intervened in the controversy: he said that the Astrazeneca vaccine, which the European drug agency only approved yesterday, is not suitable for people over 65. British scientists rejected their arguments.