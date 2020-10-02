Vaccination against coronavirus with the Russian drug “Sputnik V” should not be combined with cytostatics – drugs that interfere with cell division. The head of the Gamaleya Center Alexander Gunzburg spoke about dangerous combinations. RIA News on Friday, October 2.

Related materials Trap for covid How in an emergency, doctors and scientists are looking for a cure for coronavirus

“There is no need to take cytostatic drugs or drugs that are toxic to cells … Most antibiotics do not suppress, but there are those among them that act negatively on our cells, toxic,” said Gunzburg.

According to the specialist, after vaccination, you can take pain relievers, antipyretic, and vitamins. In addition, there are no contraindications for vaccination during menstruation.

The first Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” was registered on August 11, it was launched into production on August 15. Doctors and citizens from risk groups will be the first to be vaccinated; mass vaccination of Russians will begin in 2021. More than 5.5 thousand people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Moscow clinics as part of post-registration studies of the drug.

The main direction of application of cytostatics is the therapy of malignant neoplasms. Among cytostatic drugs, the best known are Doxorubicin, Fluorouracil, Hydroxyurea, Cyclophosphamide.