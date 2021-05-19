ofMichelle Brey shut down

The lifting of the vaccination prioritization is causing a stir. The criticism is great. Meanwhile, another problem is looming in Germany.

Berlin / Munich – On June 7th, the corona vaccination prioritization will be lifted. Health Minister Jens Spahn announced this on Monday. The criticism of the project is great. There is also plenty of headwind from the general practitioners. Because a completely different problem seems to be looming.

Coronavirus in Germany: GPs overburdened by vaccination campaign

The corona vaccination campaign in Germany is progressing. According to the Robert Koch Institute, around 30.7 million people – this corresponds to 37 percent of the total population – received at least one primary vaccination. Almost 9.3 million are fully vaccinated (as of May 17). In addition to vaccination centers, general practitioners have been a great support nationwide since Easter. Out of a total of more than 40 million vaccine doses administered, general practitioners inoculated around ten million doses. But the effort is enormous, many practices are faced with overload.

The canceled vaccination prioritization probably means an even bigger rush. On the other hand, there is also a shortage of vaccines. In the practices, “what the substance has to offer” is already being inoculated, said Ulrich Weigeldt, federal chairman of the German Association of General Practitioners, opposite the RND. “But we cannot magic away the continuing shortage of vaccines either, because politics has to do its job”, Weigeldt continues.

He asked the patients for their patience and forbearance. He said “that there will most likely still be waiting times in the future”. According to Weigeldt, those wishing to be vaccinated should continue to report to doctors’ practices and put themselves on the waiting lists. He asks to refrain from constant calls: “If the telephone lines are permanently busy and the practices are overloaded, nobody is helped.”

“Dangerous development”: the first general practitioners no longer want to vaccinate

Even before the vaccination prioritization was lifted, Oliver Funken, chairman of the North Rhine General Practitioner Association, spoke out critically. Compared to the Rheinische Post he said: “We are already experiencing an extremely aggressive mood in terms of vaccine demand.” Hopefully that will ease with additional deliveries at the end of May.

The telephones in the practices run so hot that they have increasing difficulties with the standard supply, so Funken. “We have a dangerous development: Numerous general practitioners’ practices are logging out of the vaccination system,” he explained. Of course you want to help the population, but you also have to keep an eye on the welfare of the employees, “also for the continued existence of the practice”. If you recall the proportion of inoculated doses from general practitioners, that would be a development that would probably damage the vaccination rate in Germany.

Outlook for the Corona summer: “Will experience bottlenecks again”

Funken also warned of additional difficulties during the vacation period: “In the summer months we will experience bottlenecks again, because of course doctors and medical staff have to go on vacation at some point – especially if they are in an exceptional year like this.” assume that 30 percent of doctor’s offices close over a period of one to two weeks during the summer vacation.

Meanwhile, the Indian mutation is worrying. After a corona outbreak in a high-rise building, 200 residents are isolated from the outside world.