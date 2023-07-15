Dangerous cures: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Rai 2

Tonight, Saturday 15 July 2023, the film Dangerous Cure is aired on Rai 2, a 2021 film directed by Jeff Hare, starring Leann Van Mol and Chris Cimperman. Let’s see together the plot and the cast.

Plot

The film stars Tony (Chris Cimperman), a young high school student who is preparing to attend the college of his dreams, thanks to a scholarship obtained for sporting merit. Her girlfriend Jasmine (Chloe Stafford) is also waiting to hear whether or not she’s been accepted into prestigious Stanford University.

While they are together in the car, the girl finally receives the long-awaited message from the University of California. Distracted by the phone, Jasmine loses control of the car and the two are the victims of a serious accident. Suddenly all of Tony’s dreams of becoming a champion are brutally shattered. A spinal injury has rendered him invalid and no doctor can tell him if he will ever be able to walk again.

Meanwhile, Daphné (Leann Van Mol), a young woman from a marriage to an abusive man, has been hired by a sick-aid agency. After reading about Tony’s story, the young woman offers to look after him. Soon, Daphné’s loving care will take a disturbing turn, turning into a real obsession that will put Jasmine’s life in danger above all…

Dangerous cures: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the movie Dangerous Cures? Among the actors of this thriller we find Leann Van Mol, Chris Cimperman, Chloe Stafford, Meredith Thomas, Matthew Pohlkamp, ​​Sean Gunnell, Mark Haptonstall, Hollie Schwarz, Butch Klein, Blayke Rose.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Dangerous Cures on live TV and live stream? As already mentioned, the film will be broadcast in prime time and on prime TV on 15 July 2023, at 21:20 on Rai 2. To tune into the appropriate channel, turn on the TV and press button 2 on the remote control. If, on the other hand, you are interested in following the thriller in live streaming, you can access the platform RaiPlay.