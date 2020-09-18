Andrés Manuel López Obrador during his morning press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City. Presidency / EFE

The decision of the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to carry out a consultation for citizens to approve whether or not to judge the five leaders who governed Mexico between 1988 and 2018 if they have committed any crime is not only unprecedented in the world Western, but opens a deep crack in the rule of law. The political handling of the initiative calls into question respect for the independence of the judiciary, which the North American country has lacked so much and which López Obrador himself promised to return.

The president decided to present the request for the consultation to the Senate, with the guarantee that his party, Morena, has a large majority in the Chambers together with the coalition that brought him to power. Citizen groups also promoted a collection of signatures in the same direction. With his decision, the Mexican president puts the Supreme Court of Justice in a political dispute, which will be the one to decide on the viability of the consultation.

The gap is political because there are few legal doubts about its impossible legal position: in a democracy, it is the justice system – judges and prosecutors – that makes that decision. Not the executive branch, the legislature, or the popular vote. López Obrador’s maneuver, also political, is as electoralist – it would be held on the same day as the 2021 local elections – as unnecessary for someone who came to power with overwhelming support and whose management enjoys great support among the population. The president has insisted that, if it were up to him, he would not initiate any process against his predecessors. But at the same time he has toyed with the idea permanently and finally got it going. The vast majority of Mexicans, according to all polls, including a recent one by this newspaper, want former presidents to be tried in case they have committed a crime. Deciding that is the exclusive task of justice, whose independence López Obrador undermines by targeting “gray areas of the legal framework” that, in his opinion, make consultation necessary.

The five former presidents that López Obrador has decided to cite by name and surname in his question have no open legal proceedings. The accusations made by the president in the request for the consultation are not related to each other and it is not clear that they are crimes. If so, and given that there are laws and mechanisms to punish them, there is no reason to consult and there is for justice to do its job without pressure of any kind. If López Obrador has evidence of crimes committed by the ex-presidents, let him bring them to the attention of the courts, and that they be tried. Without consulting. It is your duty as president.