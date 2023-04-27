Mexico.- This April 26 a ‘potentially dangerous’ asteroid twice the size of the Eiffel Tower will pass close to Earthalong with three other smaller ones, reported the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (POT).

He ‘dangerous’ asteroid will orbit two million 420 thousand kilometers from Eartha distance of approximately six times the separation between our planet and the Moon.

the heavenly body identified as 2006 HV5 has dimensions of 457 meterstwice the size of the Eiffel Tower and three times the size of the Latin American Tower in Mexico City (CDMX).

Notably NASA classifies meteors as ‘potentially dangerous’ when they circulate at a maximum of 7.5 million kilometersequivalent to 19.5 times the distance between Earth and our natural satellite.

The US space agency reported that Not only will 2006 HV5 pass by, but other asteroids will too. with a size between 16 and 37 meters in circumference.

What does NASA do against dangerous asteroids?

A asteroid is a rocky body It usually orbits the Sun in the asteroid belt, a region located between Mars and Jupiter.

These objects vary in size from small rocks to much larger bodies, such as the asteroid Ceres, which is the largest in the asteroid belt.

Unlike comets, asteroids do not have a bright tail and are made up mostly of rock and metal. Many asteroids are remnants of the early solar system and can provide valuable information about the formation of the solar system.

Although most remain in the asteroid belt, some of them can be perturbed by the planets’ gravity and drift into orbits that bring them closer to Earth.

If one gets close enough to Earth, it can pose a potential danger to our planet.

The Scientists are working to detect dangerous asteroids and develop technologies to divert their trajectory and avoid collisions.

The NASA has launched missions to study near-Earth asteroidssuch as the OSIRIS-REx mission, which visited the asteroid Bennu in 2020 and will return to Earth with samples from the asteroid in 2023.

Although they can pose a danger to our planet, they can also provide valuable information about the history and formation of the solar system. The Scientists continue to study these objects to better understand their origin and evolution.