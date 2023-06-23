Home page politics

From: Julia Schöneseiffen

Bernie Sanders launches an investigation into the Amazon group. In a letter, the senator primarily criticizes the dangerous working conditions.

Washington DC – Again and again there is criticism of the working conditions at Amazon. So reported among other things CORRECTIV.Local in November 2022 of exploitation and poor working conditions. Now US Senator Bernie Sanders has launched an investigation into Amazon. in one letter Sanders said to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​”I am writing to initiate an investigation into the dangerous and illegal conditions in Amazon’s warehouses.”

In the ten-page letter, the Democrat criticizes the unsafe working conditions, work pressure and inadequate medical care of Amazon employees. The online mail order company has created a “corporate culture that sees employees as disposable”.

Sanders also tweeted: “Amazon is one of the most valuable companies in the world and is owned by Jeff Bezos, one of the richest men in the world. Amazon should be the safest place to work in America, not one of the most dangerous.”

Investigation against Amazon: Sanders criticizes working conditions

Steve Kelly, a spokesman for Amazon, denies the allegations. That reports the Washington Post. Amazon has seen a 23 percent decrease in injuries since 2019. Kelly also referred to an earlier statement from the company that said Amazon critics would stitch the data together to fit their narrative.

US Senator Bernie Sanders calls Amazon one of the “most dangerous” jobs. (Archive photo) © Carlos Osorio/dpa

“We have invested more than $1 billion in security initiatives, projects and programs over the past four years and we will continue to invest and invent in this space. Because nothing is more important than the safety of our employees,” Kelly said.

Amazon warehouses ‘are uniquely dangerous’

Bernie Sanders sees it differently. Amazon makes decisions that actively harm employees in the name of profit. The company’s warehouses are uniquely dangerous. In 2022, Amazon warehouse workers are said to have suffered almost 39,000 injuries. Almost 95 percent of them are said to have been serious, according to Sanders. “The rate of serious injuries in Amazon warehouses was 6.6 injuries per 100 workers, more than double that in non-Amazon warehouses.”

In his letter, Sanders calls on Amazon and Jassy to provide up-to-date information about employee turnover and employee health care. The Group has until July 5, 2023 to do this. (jsch)