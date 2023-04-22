Home page politics

From: Astrid Theil

The EU and China work closely together economically. This is viewed critically by many and as a security risk. © Imago (montage)

After the EU broke away from Russian gas, secret services warn of new dependencies. Above all, the economic connections to China are potentially dangerous.

Berlin/Brussels – The EU Secret Service Information Center (INTCEN) is said to have expressly warned representatives of the EU member states of various economic dependencies at a meeting at the end of March. INTCEN is responsible for networking intelligence services from EU and non-EU countries. The protocol that was created at the meeting with the EU representatives and is classified as confidential is apparently correct Mirror before.

According to the report, at the meeting at the end of March, the intelligence network warned against becoming dependent on raw materials from China and on fossil fuels from the Gulf States or Turkey. According to the protocol, a dependency would make the EU member states open to blackmail.

Confidential log: Beijing could ‘use its power over batteries and solar cells’

Although Germany was able to free itself from dependence on Russia, it does not act independently. The log notes that decoupling from Russian energy is likely to be just the beginning. Because the Europeans are threatened with falling into new and possibly even more dangerous dependencies.

A particular risk exists in connection with the expansion of renewable energies, which is actually supposed to bring more independence. To implement it, the EU needs large amounts of raw materials, most of which are imported from China. In particular, around two-thirds of the required rare earths – those raw materials that industry needs to manufacture batteries, semiconductors or magnets for electric motors – were recently imported from China. According to INTCEN’s confidential minutes, Beijing “can use its market power in relation to batteries and solar cells”.

New dependencies after detachment from Russia: Türkiye and Gulf States could put pressure on

Even with fossil energies, the EU member states are far from independent, despite the fact that they have separated from Russia. Therefore, foreign actors “could continue to use energy as leverage against the EU,” he quotes Mirror from the meeting minutes. Qatar, as the largest supplier of liquid gas, can exert pressure and Turkey can stop LNG or oil tankers bound for the EU. According to the protocol, the Gulf States could “coordinate their positions to strengthen their own position”.

China: Supplier of rare earths and security challenge at the same time

Other experts also see a danger in the threat of dependency: China expert Mikko Huotari from the Mercator Institute for China Studies described Beijing as a “security challenge for Europe” in an interview with ZDF. NATO is increasingly keeping an eye on China – the central question here is military and strategic cooperation between Beijing and Moscow.

“There is an entanglement of the two major conflict zones: in East Asia around Taiwan, in Europe around Ukraine,” says Huotari. The more closely these conflicts are related, the more likely China is to be seen as a rival in NATO. Huotari also emphasizes that China and the EU are economically dependent on each other, especially when it comes to critical raw materials. Politicians must therefore try to reduce the risk here.

EU strategy of “de-risking”: Less dependence on China in the area of ​​critical raw materials

The economic dependency on China is currently also being discussed in the traffic light coalition. Green politicians recently criticized a strategy paper by the conservative SPD wing, in which it warns of an “anti-China” strategy. Green parliamentary group leader Andreas Audretsch told the German press agency: “China is a partner, competitor and systemic rival at the same time – recognizing this is the basis of a serious China policy. In the SPD, that still doesn’t seem to have arrived in parts.” The refusal to see reality has brought Germany and Europe into a dangerous dependency on Russia. “It would be negligent to repeat these historical mistakes in China policy.”

Meanwhile, EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen rejects economic decoupling from China. Nevertheless, precautionary measures should be taken. She declared on Tuesday (April 18) in the European Parliament that she wanted to pursue the strategy of “de-risking”. Dependence on China is to be reduced in particularly critical areas, such as critical raw materials, artificial intelligence, quantum computers, biotechnology and military technology. (at/dpa)