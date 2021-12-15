The owner of the box, a resident of the complex, has been arrested and taken to the police station. The fireworks, including at least eighty cobras and illegal ornamental fireworks, were packed in boxes and have been seized. A specialized company has disposed of the stuff and is going to destroy it.

“If a fire had broken out here, a lot of people would have had a big problem,” said police spokesman Strijbosch. He does not want to say how the police found out about this illegal party. He only wants to say that police investigations are underway in various places in the region. Although fireworks have been banned for the second consecutive time around New Year’s Eve, the illegal trade remains popular.