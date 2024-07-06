Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The Swiss canton of Ticino is once again at risk of severe weather. The authorities have ordered a large-scale evacuation. It is unclear how many tourists are affected.

Lucarno – According to the assessment of the crisis team, new Storm in the Swiss canton of Ticino endanger human lives this weekend. Therefore, the evacuation of almost an entire valley was ordered.

Alpine storm: Life-threatening situation in Switzerland – residents evacuated by helicopter

The residents of the Bavona Valley, in the upper Maggia Valley, are now being brought to safety by helicopter, according to the cantonal police.

A week ago, three German tourists lost their lives in Fontana in the Bavona Valley. Their accommodation was washed away by a landslide caused by heavy rain. Further down the valley, the water masses of the Maggia River caused a bridge to partially collapse. The Maggia River flows into Lake Maggiore near Locarno.

Storms caused devastation in the Alps: On June 30, the Visletto Bridge in Ticino collapsed. © Michael Buholzer/dpa

On Friday, June 28, the terrain in the Bavona Valley was greatly changed by the water masses of a small tributary of the Maggia. The tributary had risen sharply and flooded the area. The cantonal police say that it is now difficult to predict the effects of further, even less heavy, rainfall. As a precautionary measure, the crisis team has therefore decided to bring almost all residents to safety. The access roads will then be closed. In northern Italy, the storms caused apocalyptic images.

Storms hit tourist region in the Alps – emergency shelter set up

The police did not provide any information on how many people are affected or how many tourists may still be in the region. There are only a few small settlements in the remote Bavona Valley. Emergency accommodation is being set up in Ascona for those who cannot stay with friends or relatives. (dpa/mce)