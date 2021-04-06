ofJasmin Pospiech shut down

The traffic police on the autobahn are amazed when they stop an underage driver behind the wheel – but a bearded man gets out.

Rotterdam (Netherlands) – The police have not seen that either: Otherwise, everyday life on the street is rather rough for them. Whether traffic hooligans, speeders or unrepentant jostlers – there is almost nothing that the traffic police have not yet encountered on the autobahn. But what is happening on the Dutch A20 in the direction of Rotterdam is so brazen that even the experienced officials are amazed. After all, they are faced with an extremely curious sight on the motorway that will stay in your memory. The first thing they notice is a silver car that he disregards a stop sign when he drives onto the trunk road. During the persecution, it quickly emerges that a boy at the age of just 15 is at the wheel. The boy is concentrating on the road ahead. It quickly becomes clear to the police: something is wrong!

That is why they overtake the vehicle, drive ahead and indicate to the driver that he should follow them. Instead, the car slows down, lags behind, but can be stopped a little later. During the subsequent inspection, the police officers can't help but laugh: the teenager suddenly has a huge mustache and seems to have aged by decades! An innocent looking boy is sitting in the passenger seat. The solution to the riddle: During the journey – mind you, at 100 km / h – the passenger, the owner of the vehicle and the uncle of the underage driver quickly swapped places, as reported by 24auto.de. A dangerous autobahn maneuver – which could also have been badly in the eye!