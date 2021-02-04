The public ban on stadiums in the context of the coronavirus pandemic and health restrictions do not seem an impediment for the bar River that, away from Monumental, it is already plotting for what is to come. Is that last saturday An important group of Los Borrachos del Tablon, among them their leaders, participated in a meeting in Pilar with the clear objective of rearming the bar and regaining power in the club. after the scandal with the attack on the Boca bus in the previous leg of the final of the Libertadores, which forced the leadership Millionaire to definitively cut all ties that might exist with the violent.

In full rearming, the leaders pointed to two goals, add bars from the Promotion clubs and try to join the breakaway faction. The objective is to prepare the return for when the return of the public to the states is enabled, at least with a reduced quota and, mainly, They point to the next Copa América, which will be held this year in Argentina and Colombia.

At the meeting, Godoy Cave and Budge’s Ale, those who overcame their differences were the main voices. “For the official side of the bar, the return of the people of Lomas de Zamora was key since they are the most violent of all and provide about 250 ‘legs’. They, together with the group from the North zone led by the Ferreras brothers, with a seat in Beccar but a lot of descent on the Villa La Cava bars, are the most combative nucleus and that have generated the greatest inconveniences both in the club and on the field ” , alerted journalist Gustavo Grabia, in a note in Infobae.

River’s Barrabravas attacked the Boca players’ bus and suspended the final match of the 2018 Copa Libertadores that was going to be played at the Monumental and was transferred to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, in Madrid, where the Millionaire became champion of America on the 9 from December. For this reason, today there are 300 bars with the right of admission that cannot enter the stadiums. Photo: AFP / Alejandro Pagni.

The need to add bars from other clubs has to do with what 300 members of Los Borrachos del Tablon currently have the right of admission applied and could not enter the Monumental in the event that the public was allowed in the stands.

With respect to the truce with the dissident faction, which had gained strength in recent months within the club and in the River parties in the Monumental, he was already accommodating his people in the Centenario rostrum, a national deputy offered himself as an intermediary to try to bring the two parties closer together. However, things did not go as planned. The leaders of both factions met in Villa Crespo and the situation did not end in scandal due to the intervention of the deputy’s custodians. “There was an invitation from one of the dissident’s referents, Hernán ‘El Clon’ Taboada, to settle the difference in the middle of the street and the blows that -finally and while the air was cut with a knife- was not accepted “, closed the information.

JCH.