Danger situation Fear caused by storm Aila was feared to collapse the bridge over the Kiiminki River

The traffic on the quads has been moved to the detour at the bridge.

Thursday The impact of the Eila storm was still dramatically visible on Friday in Haukiputaa, when the temporary bridge over Highway 4 crossing the Kiiminki River was feared to collapse.

The reason for the fear of collapse was the flood water in the Kiiminkijoki caused by the rains of the Eila storm. The flowing mass of water corroded the bridge support and caused the bridge deck to sink.

Fairway Agency In June, began widening work on the Alliko bridge across the Kiiminki River. During the construction site, a temporary steel-deck bridge was built next to the bridge to be widened, through which traffic has passed since June.

An interim support has been built from the quarry into the river for the temporary bridge. On Friday morning, it was noticed that the floodwaters began to hollow the support and the cover of the temporary bridge therefore began to sink downward.

“During the morning, it was noticed that the water starts to rise dramatically after the storm and the flood water starts to eat the quarry embankment,” says the unit manager Tuomas Räinä Destialta.

“When it was discovered that it was starting to be a danger, the traffic was suspended and moved to a detour. No one is hurt.”

According to Räinä, the temporary bridge sank as the quarry bed eroded.

“It’s not usable right now. It will have to be raised and rebuilt. ”

In addition to the temporary collapse of the bridge, the fear was that the adjacent bridge to be widened would also have been damaged. However, the collapse of the bridge is no longer believed.

Web does not want estimates yet the time required for repairs.

“Talking about the days that it’s okay, I’m not going to evaluate the schedule.”

According to the Finnish Railways Agency, the purpose of renewing and widening the bridge deck is to enable the widening of the highway and the construction of a bypass lane from the Asemakylä interchange in the direction of Oulu.

On call firefighter Vesa Ekin according to the rescue service no longer has tasks in the area.

“Now there is a standby situation: traffic is diverted to the detour, and it will certainly take several days before the water masses begin to ease. Then we start making plans and measures on how to get the road in place, ”Ek estimates.