From: John Welte

The whole of Iceland looks out over the Reykjanes peninsula. The region in which the capital is located is trembling under a volcano. The ground has risen by a meter in places.

Reykjavik – There has been a volcano alarm on the Reykjanes peninsula southwest of the Icelandic capital Reykjavik for a month: On the night of November 10th to 11th, 2023, the region around the port city of Grindavik (population 3,670) was shaken, and the earthquakes were moving towards the city. In the middle of the night, residents had to pack their most essential belongings and the authorities had them evacuated.

Experts feared that a magma tunnel had formed beneath Grindavik and that a volcanic fissure could open in the city at any time. The neighboring Svartsengi geothermal power plant was also evacuated, as was the Blue Lagoon thermal bath next door; an absolute tourist hotspot on the island.

The Fagradalsfjall volcano last erupted in the summer of this year. Scientists believe it is connected to the magma dike beneath Grindavik. © IMAGO/xhumanizr_AVx

Volcano shakes Iceland peninsula – Over 500 earthquakes in just one day

Now the entire Reykjanes peninsula is shaking: 500 tremors were registered on Sunday (December 3rd) alone, and a further 149 tremors were recorded by Tuesday afternoon (December 5th). What is striking is that near Grindavík the earthquakes move in a line that begins in the sea. The scientists suspect that the magma has now moved away from Grindavík towards the north, where the geothermal power plant in Svartsengi is located. The ground there also rose.

The upward movements have now added up to one meter. Apparently the eruption is now more likely to occur in this region, as geophysics professor Magnús Tumi Guðmundsson said in an interview with the Icelandic magazine Visor says.

The map shows the earthquakes within 48 hours on the Reykjanes Peninsula. © en.vedur.is/

But tremors also occur beyond the suspected volcanic tunnel between Grindavik and Svartsengi: “It is also noticeable that there are tremors not only along the tunnel, but also at other fissure systems on the Reykjanes Peninsula. There are particularly many earthquakes in the area of ​​Krýsuvík and at Bláfjallaskáli,” reports volcano blogger Marc Szeglat on the information page he runs volcanoes.net. Krýsuvík is a volcanic system about 20 kilometers east of Grindavik that last erupted in 1340 and has been attracting attention again with tremors since 2021. Bláfjallaskáli is a volcanic hill 20 kilometers further east. There is a small ski area on it.

The neighboring volcano only erupted in the summer of 2022

Icelandic volcanology professor Thorvaldur Thórðarson speaks in an interview with the newspaper MBL of a possible underground connection between the Svartsengi volcanic system and the Fagradalsfjall. This is a volcano just ten kilometers east of Grindavik. It last erupted between July and August this year.

Thórðarson continued: “Some of the magma is obviously ready to rise. The conditions are that the magma will start when it sees an opportunity. And there is enough magma, which means there is a chamber that can sustain this function for a really long time, maybe a few more years or decades.”

