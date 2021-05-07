Most of the debris from China’s Changzheng-5B rocket will burn up upon entering the atmosphere, so the risk of damage from falling to Earth is very unlikely. It is reported by TASS with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the PRC.

According to Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the PRC Foreign Ministry, China pays great attention to the entry of the CZ-5B into the atmosphere. The booster was designed in such a way that most of it collapses and burns during the fall, so the danger is minimal.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman Mike Howard said that the rocket, according to preliminary data, will enter the atmosphere around May 8. At the same time, he clarified that it will be possible to determine the place of its fall only a few hours before that – while this is impossible due to the high speed of the object.

On April 29, the China National Space Administration launched the main module of the PRC space station into orbit using the Changzheng-5B (CZ-5B) launch vehicle. The launch was declared successful, but later the rocket got out of control.