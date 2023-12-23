SAccording to information from the dpa news agency, security authorities have received information about a possible attack plan by an Islamist group on Cologne Cathedral. A church in Vienna was also a possible target, it was said on Saturday. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported.

Church worshipers at Cologne Cathedral and tourists will have to prepare for increased security standards in the next few days. Because of the danger warning, the police will take special protective measures, the authorities announced on Saturday evening. The state security agency, which is active in politically motivated crimes, has started an investigation.

Cathedral is searched with sniffer dogs

“Even if the reference refers to New Year's Eve, we will take everything into account this evening to ensure the safety of cathedral visitors on Christmas Eve. In coordination with the security officer of the cathedral chapter, the cathedral will be searched with sniffer dogs after the evening mass and then locked,” said the head of the Cologne criminal police, Michael Esser, according to the statement. From Christmas Eve onwards, all visitors will be subject to a check before entering the place of worship.

In view of calls for terrorist attacks against Christian events across Europe, especially on Christmas Eve, the security authorities in Austria have also increased their protective measures. The police in Vienna announced on Saturday that there is generally an increased risk situation during the Christmas holidays due to a current risk assessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution. As a precautionary measure, there will be increased surveillance of endangered places in Vienna and the federal states, including churches and Christmas markets.







Civilian and uniformed forces with special equipment and rifles will therefore be deployed. “Police attention is focused primarily on churches and religious events, especially church services, and on Christmas markets,” the police continued.

Depending on the need, access controls could also be carried out. “Visitors to events and church services are asked to take a photo ID with them and to plan for more time than usual,” it said.

The police explained that the terror alert level in Austria remains elevated. The additional precautionary measures serve to maintain general safety in Austria, it said.