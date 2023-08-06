Danger of storms | This is now known about the predicted storm

A strong storm is expected in Finland at the beginning of the week. HS compiled information that is known about the storm and how to prepare for it.

Strongly violent air is expected to arrive in Finland at the beginning of the week. The storm is predicted to be so violent that it can cause widespread damage.

HS compiled information that was known about the predicted storm and how to prepare for it on Sunday.

When and where will the storm come from?

On Monday Heat arrives in Finland, when the temperature can rise to 30 degrees. After the heat, a thunderstorm front forms, the formation of which begins in the Baltics.

The actual cold front will arrive in the country on the night before Tuesday. The cold front may weaken during the night, when the thunderstorms will not be as strong as originally predicted.

The thunderstorm front is moving from south to north and will start to strengthen on Tuesday during the day as it moves from the central part of the country to Lapland. The center of gravity of stronger thunderstorms also shifts from the southern part of the country to the central and northern parts of the country. The rain showers are strong in places, but they are not necessarily accompanied by gusts, the Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Sunday evening.

Forecan according to the most violent thunderstorms may stay on the Baltic side and Finland would get a milder version of the violent weather. The Finnish Meteorological Institute said on Sunday that the cancellation of the storm is unlikely.

How much wind and rain?

The wind is strong. In the current forecasts, the wind speed is 15–20 meters per second in gusts in the western parts of the country on Tuesday.

In a thunderstorm, the wind can reach up to more than 25 meters per second. Thrombi are possible.

Thunderstorms can also be accompanied by heavy rain. 10–20 millimeters of water can fall in a short time.

What kind of damage and destruction can a storm cause?

Strong wind and gusts of wind can topple trees and forests, and even drop large branches. Trees can fall on buildings and cars.

Storms cause forest destruction.

Trees brought down on power lines by storm gusts cause widespread power outages.

It can momentarily rain so much that the sewers in built-up areas do not drain all the water. Water can flood the streets, underpasses and basements.

The storm makes it difficult for vehicles to travel. Services may be canceled and services may be delayed. The risk of traffic accidents increases when stormy driving weather is bad.

Does the intensity of the storm compare to previous storms?

Yes.

“The conditions for that are good, so to speak. It’s a very strong situation,” said the meteorologist of the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen on Sunday.

Even though there was uncertainty in the forecasts even on Sunday, according to Keränen, the chance that there won’t be a huge storm is very small.

In 2010, a unique series of severe weather was experienced, when 1.5 weeks contained up to four thunderstorms. The streak started on July 30th with thunderstorm Asta. The biggest damage was caused by the last of the storms: Sylvi.

The Sylvi storm experienced on August 8 hit, for example For Sonisphere Festival Pori, where one person died and around 40 people were injured.

According to meteorologists, the weather situation at the beginning of the week is very similar to the conditions before Sylvi, for example.

During the Sylvi storm, the wind speed rose in gusts up to 32 meters per second, the lightning was strong and large hailstones fell from the sky.

Next week’s fiercest thunderstorms may even be as strong.

How fast can a storm hit?

You should follow the forecasts, warnings and announcements of the weather services. If dark clouds start to accumulate in the eastern or southern sky and the wind picks up, you should quickly seek shelter from the strong wind indoors.

“Thunderstorms can come on surprisingly quickly. If a dark cloud starts to appear on the edge of the sky, it may take several tens of minutes for it to appear. If a dark cloud starts to rise, you should try to find a sheltered place as quickly as possible”, says the meteorologist Hannu Valta From the Institute of Meteorology.

Dare to go outside during a storm? Can I drive a car or a boat?

During a storm, you should stay indoors and close the doors and windows there. You should avoid moving on forested routes in particular.

Animals must also be kept indoors.

If possible, it would be a good idea to postpone travel, according to the information given by the Finnish Meteorological Institute in case of a storm in the instructions.

A car provides protection from lightning, and modern cars also protect to some extent from falling trees, at least from falling branches. However, storm gusts can make it difficult to maneuver the car. In heavy rain, driving conditions are bad and storm gusts can knock down trees on the roads.

If traveling by car is necessary, the Finnish Meteorological Institute advises you to bring warm outdoor clothing, food and drink in case the trip is delayed due to, for example, a fallen tree. During a storm, rescue services have a lot of tasks, so you may have to wait a long time for help.

Do not go into the water, advises the instructions of the Finnish Meteorological Institute. However, if you are in the water, you should go to the nearest shore if it is safe. The sails must be lowered and the ship secured. A trombi can capsize a small boat or lift it into the air.

How should you prepare for a storm in advance?

By following weather service forecasts, warnings and bulletins. You should prepare for the storm in advance and not until after the storm is already on.

The yard area of ​​the home and cottage should be looked at with the eye of what damage violent gusts of wind can cause there.

The wind may pick up and tear loose items. Yard furniture, sunshades and other loose items should be collected for protection.

For example, trampolines should be fixed somehow. At the end of July, Trombi was flying a trampoline in Lempäälä, he said Morning paper. You should also fasten the amusement tents carefully.

The condition of yard trees and buildings should be checked regularly, as gusts of wind can topple trees and tear roof structures. However, felling trees and repairing roofs should not be started when a storm is already coming.

You should move the car to a garage, if one is in use, or park it in a place where it will not fall under any falling trees or power lines.

It should be checked that the boat is secured carefully.

Doors and windows should be closed before the start of the storm and especially check that skylights and balcony glazing are closed.

In case of power outages, you should look for a flashlight or headlamp that already works. You should charge your cell phone before the noise starts and keep the travel charger charged. A battery operated radio may be necessary.

In areas where roads are blocked and power outages can last for days, it is recommended to have food, medicine and water in containers at home so that they can last a few days.

How are the electricity companies prepared?

Power companies have learned from their experiences from previous storms.

Electricity distribution companies have tried, for example, to better protect the electricity distribution infrastructure. Electric cables and wires have been pulled underground, and transformers have been moved inside stone buildings for protection.

However, Finland is a large country, so there are still many overhead lines and pole transformers that are susceptible to storm damage.

For example, remote switching devices have also been installed in electricity networks, so that when a fault occurs, the effect of the fault can be limited to a smaller area and electricity can be restored more quickly via other routes.

Electricity companies have also made arrangements, for example, in anticipation and information, so that the companies could operate better in the event of storm damage.

Despite the precautions, a severe storm is likely to cause widespread power outages.