Danger of storms | The time of the predicted severe weather has been delayed further: The storm will start from the south early on Tuesday

The strongest storm is expected to arrive in Finland from the south early on Tuesday morning. It is predicted to pass through almost the entire country during the day and be just as strong.

For Monday night and -the arrival of the strong wind predicted for the night in Finland has been further delayed. According to the latest forecasts, the storm will arrive in the country from the south early Tuesday morning.

According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind may already occur on Monday, but the storm’s fiercest phase has moved to Tuesday. The probability of severe thunderstorms is at its highest in Southern Finland on Tuesday morning.

A storm front arrives from the Baltics to southern Finland on Tuesday morning and proceeds from there towards the north.

During the afternoon and evening, the weather front has advanced to the north of Oulu. According to the Finnish Meteorological Institute, the strong wind will reach as far as southern Lapland. Its route thus goes through almost the entire country. Only the northernmost part may be spared.

The storm does not weaken as it goes north.

“Equally strong phenomena can be expected further north,” says a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute Tuukka Keränen.

Tuesday the wind is strong. According to Keränen, the speed of the basic run is 10–15 meters per second, which can also cause wind damage. In thunderstorms, winds can rise in gusts to 25–30 meters per second.

A strong wind can, for example, topple trees, drop large branches from trees, detach roof sheets and tear loose items.

Single thrombi can also occur in connection with thunderstorms.

Thunderstorms can also be accompanied by heavy local downpours. There can be so much water momentarily that urban areas can flood.

In the capital region, the strongest phase of the storm is on Tuesday morning. Even in the capital region, 10–20 millimeters of water can fall in a short time during a thunderstorm. If the sewers don’t have time to drain the water fast enough, streets and underpasses can flood even in the capital region.

Keränen estimates that by noon the storm front has passed over the capital region to the north.

Although fierce winds are expected, however, the signs of the storm are not well visible in all forms of weather forecasting. For example, locality-specific general forecasts do not show momentary thunderstorms, because the forecasts describe the general weather of the day.

You also don’t want to see a storm in the regional forecasts of the Finnish Meteorological Institute’s application. According to Keränen, short-term strong winds can be poorly visible because the forecast is made at one point.

“For example, a strong wind stands out even in the point forecast, for example when you look at Helsinki. More local phenomena such as heavy rain and thunderstorms do not necessarily hit the spot. It’s worth looking at the broader forecast for, for example, southern Finland and also the rain and thunder radar,” advises the meteorologist.

To come the storm has been compared to the strongest storms of the 2010s, such as the Sylvi and Asta storms. Do the forecasts still look like one of the most violent storms of the decade is coming?

“The conditions for that are good, so to speak. It’s a very powerful situation,” says Keränen.

Nevertheless, according to Keränen, there is still uncertainty in the forecasts. Among other things, how strong thunderstorms can develop – and how extensive destruction they can cause.

Is there still a chance that there won’t be a wild gale?

“I would consider that a very small possibility,” says the meteorologist.