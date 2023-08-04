Danger of storms | An “energy-absorbing” meteorological phenomenon will descend on Finland on Monday: This is how violent the storm is developing right now

The weather situation in Finland is now very similar to the conditions before the devastating storm Sylvi in ​​2010, says a meteorologist at the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

NEXT the week seems to start with hot, humid conditions and there is also the potential for violent weather to occur, Foreca meteorologist Joonas Koskela rate for HS on Thursday.

According to Koskela, the warm air mass can bring thunder as early as Sunday, but hotter and more violent air is only expected on Monday. If the worst forecast comes true, abundant lightning, heavy rains, and possibly destructive wind gusts can be expected.

According to Koskela, next week’s thunderstorms may even be as strong as during the 2010 storm Sylvi. The storm caused significant wind damage and brought large hail to the ground. The lightning from the thunderclouds was also record-breaking, and the wind speed was up to 32 meters per second.

Also Meteorologist at the Meteorological Institute Ari-Juhani Punkka says that he is looking forward to Monday. According to him, the weather situation now is very similar to the conditions before Sylvi.

Thunderclouds have roughly as much energy available as in the summer of 2010, he says. According to Punka, when a hot air mass arrives in Finland, the temperature rises high in the afternoon and the heat is really oppressive because of the humidity.

“The sun can shine well into the afternoon, and no thunder clouds can be seen or heard. However, the development of thunderclouds has often already started outside of Finland, and the front may not arrive in the country until the evening. They enjoy the energy generated during the afternoon sunshine.”

To the forecast however, there is still uncertainty. According to Punka, the timetable for the thunder’s arrival is not yet completely certain. Several times it has happened that the previous day’s thunder has affected the “main day’s” thunder, i.e. in this case Monday’s.

It is also uncertain where the worst storm will hit Finland in the end. At the moment, it seems that the thunderstorm front would spread to the central and southern parts of the country over a fairly wide area.

Punkka urges you to monitor the situation over the weekend and take possible precautions on Sunday if it still looks like a violent thunderstorm is coming.

“There is, of course, the possibility of damage here. It is good to follow the warnings and prepare accordingly.”

You can be prepared, for example, by securing boats and trampolines especially carefully and by parking your car in a place where a tree is unlikely to fall on it. Punkka advises that the strong wind will very likely arrive in Finland from the south, so the wind will also blow from south to north.

It can be found on the website of the Finnish Meteorological Institute more instructions for protection from thunderstorms.