Apple spritzer is a popular summer drink in this country. A beverage manufacturer from Bavaria is now recalling this product – the bottles could burst.

Market Swabia at Munich – There is a risk of explosion with the apple spritzer bottles: The Schweiger private brewery is recalling the article “Silenca – Apple spritzer naturally cloudy”, as stated in a statement published by the Federal Office of Consumer Protection. notice the company said on Friday (2 August). However, only a certain best-before date is affected.

Silenca apple spritzer recalled – customers should pack bottles safely and return them

The private brewery advises that customers should immediately dispose of the product “Silenca – naturally cloudy apple spritzer” with a best-before date of July 9, 2025, or return it to the supermarket. “The possibility of individual bottles bursting” cannot be ruled out, the statement continues. If the bottles are returned to the supermarket, they will be exchanged for safe ones free of charge. Consumers should exercise particular caution during transport.

The consumer portal Product warning recommends transporting the affected bottles in a bag, a cooler bag or wrapped in a blanket. This is apparently to ensure that the glass does not splinter uncontrollably and cause injuries if the bottle does actually burst. “Finally, we would like to expressly stress that other brands and containers from our company are not affected,” the private brewery’s statement continues.

Recall of Silenca apple spritzer: Only certain Bavarian districts affected

The affected bottles were not sold nationwide, but only in certain districts in Bavaria. According to the company, the drink with the affected best-before date is available in supermarkets in Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen, Ebersberg, Erding, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Miesbach, Mühldorf am Inn, Munich, Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm and Rosenheim. The manufacturer did not provide any details about the background of the error. However, it is conceivable that the product was contaminated with Yeasts that can cause a fermentation process. This can increase the pressure in the apple spritzer bottles and, in extreme cases, cause them to burst.

The apple spritzerrecall The private brewery Schweiger is not the only case of this kind: In April, certain juice products had to be removed from supermarket shelves were recalled by Rewe and Edeka after mold was detected in the drinks. In July, the manufacturer Refresco recalled apple spritzer – also because of the risk of bottles bursting.