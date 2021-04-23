A group of German experts sent a letter to Chancellor Angela Merkel asking that people be made more aware that the greatest risk of contagion with the coronavirus occurs indoors and not outdoors. France 24 in Spanish spoke with one of the signers of the letter.

“Danger lurks within.”

That is the main phrase of a open letter that a group of aerosol researchers sent German Chancellor Angela Merkel this month, as well as other leaders of the country.

The danger that experts talk about is the risk of contagion with Covid-19. And the mention of closed places refers to the fact that it is there, almost without exception, where the transmission of the virus occurs, according to their research.

“Transmissions abroad are extremely rare,” explain the scientists. And they add that they “never” give rise to group infections, as they do occur in closed places such as nursing homes and schools.

However, the group of experts assures that this scientific knowledge about the potential for infection has not been adequately reflected in the public debate, so many people have “misconceptions about the potential for contagion”, believing that “outside it is dangerous”.

Criticism of outdoor measures

“We especially criticize measures that are intended to suggest that it might be dangerous to be outdoors,” Christof Asbach told France 24 in Spanish from the German city of Duisburg.

“This includes in particular, for example, the obligation to wear face masks outdoors,” adds Asbach, who is one of the signatories of the letter and also the president of the Society for Aerosol Research, an organization founded in 1972.







As he explains, research has shown that wind currents in the open air dilute the concentration of viruses, while indoors it increases continuously. Hence the danger outside is much less.

However, if people are told that “all forms of interpersonal contact are dangerous, we will reinforce the pandemic fatigue that manifests itself everywhere,” the experts explain in their letter.

Hence, Asbach explains that it is “extremely important to always communicate clearly” where the risks are and that this communication is also reflected in the measures taken by the authorities.

Concrete proposals

In the letter, the experts recommend several concrete measures that can help reduce infections indoors.

“The most important point is to avoid contacts,” explains Asbach in his dialogue with this medium.

“Avoiding contacts means keeping the number of contacts as low as possible, but also keeping the time spent with other people indoors as short as possible.”

Asbach adds that at times when it is not possible to avoid indoor contact, it is important to wear face masks and ventilate.

“And good ventilation is achieved by fully opening the windows, ideally in several parallel rooms at the same time, because that way I make sure there is a very efficient air exchange,” he says.

A hairdresser serves a client in a space separated by a transparent wall in Dortmund, Germany, on March 1, 2021 Ina Fassbender AFP

Asbach and his colleagues also explain that it is important to get air purifiers, especially in places where people spend a lot of time, such as schools, offices or other workplaces.

But the expert concludes that the best answer is a mixture of rules.

“There is no single measure that really kills everything: It is always important to combine as many of these measures as possible. Then the risk of infection inside can be greatly reduced ”.