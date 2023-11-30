A few hours ago a explosion near Ukraine nuclear power plants due to the fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops, which causes electricity outages, warns the director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi.

It also reports that one of the country’s power plants, specifically the one in Zaporizhia – the largest in Europe -, located in the south of Ukraine, is located in the hands of the Russian army from March 4, 2022, which increases the danger of causing a nuclear accident.

“Military actions have increased and in our permanent mission of experts, which we have in Zaporizhzhia and also in other Ukrainian centers, we see a multiplication of attacks around”Grossi reported. “We are very concerned,” added the IAEA director.

Since the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant came into the hands of the Russian army, it has suffered a fire and power outages have occurred on several occasions, increasing the danger of an accident at the site.

This is why they fear that the same thing will happen in other plants, such as Khmelnytskyy -located in the western region of Ukraine-, which has had military activity in its surroundings in the last few hours.

Because of this, the diplomat mentioned that power outages at nuclear power plants pose “a risk to the cooling function” of the reactors.

“This event serves as a reminder not to forget about other nuclear sites in Ukraine. All nuclear facilities remain vulnerable, even if they are hit directly by a missile or indirectly in the event of interruption of the external energy supply. There is still a highly precarious security situation throughout Ukraine”Grossi explained.

This is why the UN agency is working to find alternatives and “avoid a catastrophe.” Therefore, the IAEA director reports that he is proposing realistic measures and agreements “on certain principles and certain commitments, among which do not attack the center”.

In addition, he warns that it is necessary that there be no presence of military forces around nuclear plants. “Without the immediate withdrawal of Russian forces and personnel from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and the area, Any initiative to restore nuclear safety and security is doomed to failure.”Grossi stated.

