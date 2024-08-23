Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, saying, “We are in danger.”

Much of the interview focused on Trump’s relationship with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who was reportedly dropping out of the race and endorsing the Republican nominee.

The former US president said that he and Kennedy “have not talked about it yet,” but he did not rule it out.

Meanwhile, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona announced that it was searching for a man wanted on active warrants in connection with threats to kill a US presidential candidate, coinciding with Trump’s trip to the state.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Thursday that the man, Ronald Lee Syverud, 66, was wanted on active warrants from Wisconsin for driving under the influence and failure to appear, as well as warrants in Arizona for hit and run, according to media reports.

The statement also said: “For public safety reasons, Severud is being sought as investigative evidence regarding threats to kill a presidential candidate.”