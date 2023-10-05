Home page World

The Venice bus crash creates shocking images. In recent years, entire bridges have collapsed in Italy. The problem is probably homemade.

Venice – The serious bus accident near Venice with 21 deaths has sparked a debate in Italy about the country’s dilapidated infrastructure on roads and bridges. Criticism came not only from the head of the shuttle service, to which the crashed bus belonged.

Venice bus accident: Dilapidated infrastructure is criticized in Italy

Loud La Republica No maintenance work has been carried out on the railing in the Mestre district, through which the shuttle bus fell over ten meters from an elevated road, since the 1960s. Experts therefore criticized the condition of the guardrail. This was too thin and too low. Even behind the rusted guard rail, only a rusted railing is attached, which can be clearly seen in the photos.

Completely rusted: The railings at the bus accident site near Venice. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

A danger for tourists? The natural gas-powered bus had a number of day-trippers from a campsite on board; three Germans were among the fatalities. Striking: In recent years there have been repeated accidents in Italy because bridges collapsed or were inadequately secured. An overview.

Bridge accidents in Italy: cars fall into the water near Piacenza

April 30, 2009: When a bridge over the Po River near Piacenza (Emilia-Romagna region) in northern Italy collapsed, several cars fell into the water. The fire brigade was able to rescue four injured people from the cars that crashed near the bank; there were no fatalities. A pillar of the bridge, which was undergoing renovation work, gave way during flooding on Italy’s largest river.

Bridge accidents in Italy: The Morandi Bridge collapsed in the middle of Genoa

In the middle of the city of Genoa, the busy Morandi Bridge collapsed over a length of 200 meters – presumably due to maintenance deficiencies. 43 people died when their cars and small trucks suddenly plunged into the depths within seconds. The Polcevera Viaduct, the actual name of the four-lane highway bridge, was built between 1962 and 1967. A report from the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung According to reports, “Atlantia”, the parent company of the operating company, has known since 2014 that the bridge was in danger of collapsing. According to ARD’s “Tagesschau”, damage was not recognized due to a lack of maintenance and other damage that had been known since the 1990s was not repaired. Up to 1,000 trucks per hour are said to have driven over the bridge towards Italy’s largest port. Holidaymakers also crossed the Morandi Bridge towards the Italian Riviera and France. Even then, heated discussions were raging about the neglected infrastructure on many parts of the road network.

August 14, 2018: Rescue workers are looking for possible survivors of the disaster at the collapsed Morandi Bridge in Genoa. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

Bridge accidents in Italy: In Liguria a bridge gave way after a landslide

November 24, 2019: Near Savona in Liguria, a highway viaduct collapsed over a length of around 30 meters due to a landslide. With luck there were no deaths or injuries. A video showed vehicles that appeared to have come to a stop close to the break point. The site of the collapse was not far from the junction of the A6 and the A10 coastal motorway.

Bridge accidents in Italy: Caprigliola Bridge collapsed not far from the coast

On a state highway on the border between the regions of Liguria and Tuscany, the Caprigliola Bridge collapsed along its full length between La Spezia and Massa Carrara. Two pickup trucks were on the bridge when it collapsed, the fire department said. The drivers were rescued. Nevertheless, divers, a dog team and helicopters searched for possible crashed vehicles without finding any. Due to strict exit restrictions due to the corona pandemic, there was comparatively little traffic at the time of the collapse. Loud n-tv In 2019, drivers had repeatedly reported cracks on the road of the Ponte di Albiano Magra, its full Italian name. Proceedings were later initiated against technicians and experts from the state road transport company ANAS.

At the beginning of April, a road bridge between La Spezia and Massa Carrara collapsed in Italy. © IMAGO/Xinhua

Savona, La Spezia, Venice – accidents happen again and again in Italy on bridges and elevated roads not far from tourist hotspots. The debate about the dilapidated infrastructure has now also been reignited in the capital Rome. (pm)