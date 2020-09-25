The Korean technology giant Samsung is launching its own payment service in Germany. By Matthias Fischer

The payment service Samsung Pay will be available in Germany from October 28th. Samsung is cooperating with Solarisbank AG from Berlin and the credit card giant Visa. This differs from the Apple Pay and Google Pay payment services, for example, which cooperate with traditional banks and savings banks.

With the Samsung model, the transaction costs flow to Solarisbank and thus not to the banks and savings banks, which go away empty-handed. The “Finanz-Szene” portal sees this as “potentially disruptive” for the German banking industry, because Samsung smartphones are widespread in Germany – estimates are around 20 million devices, but whether and to what extent Samsung customers do Using the payment service remains to be seen.



And this is how Samsung Pay should work: “After successfully registering with Samsung Pay, the user receives a virtual Visa debit card that can be linked to almost any German bank account. This offers a mobile service that is independent of the user’s personal bank account The actual payment process is simple and intuitive. With a swipe over the lock or home screen of the smartphone, users can go directly to the app, which can be easily unlocked with a PIN or fingerprint, for example NFC safely transmitted to the card reader and the outstanding amount paid The entire process is contactless, “says the corresponding Samsung press release.