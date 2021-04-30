D.his album comes at a time when great men are discovering the heroism of renunciation, taking a step back in the service of higher goals, reporting on it in detail and receiving some praise for it. It would therefore not be entirely far-fetched to claim that the Aachen rapper Danger Dan provides the soundtrack, because his music is also about men who acknowledge that there will always be someone who is one step ahead of them. A woman in Bangkok, for example, who looks like Penelope Cruz and weighs the fatalism of fighting systemic injustices against the real benefits of beating sex tourists on the spot. Which is now a little remote. In any case, it’s about men who articulate their weaknesses and stop being ashamed of them: “Someone collects medals of honor – I don’t have certificates of participation any more.”

However, for years Danger Dan has been the bomber jacket-wearing antithesis of a popular rape subject that pneumatically and plastologically inflates medium-sized egos: in the past, nobody believed in me, and worse still, I was completely underestimated. But in the end I showed it to everyone: Millions in the account, Maybach on the farm and envious people everywhere. In the variant of Danger Dan, who willingly raps from changing diapers, it looks like this: His Aachen high school advertises with his name on Wikipedia. He in turn, as one song reveals, still remembers very vividly how he was judged there on the basis of files from earlier educational establishments, punished for his contradictions and tried to educate him to be an informer. After a few months he flew. Apparently he still can’t read music. The late revenge at his school is a little embarrassing to him at the age of 38, but the number “Ingloria Victoria” bears, even those who are jealous, the energy and charm of the schoolyard anthem is full of weird syllables filled syncope and beautiful terms such as “reprisal apparatus”.

Rap sounds so nice

Now to the new Frank Zappa liability of Danger Dan, who despite a lack of educational support can pass as an academic rapper at this point. He recorded an unplugged album with “This is all covered by artistic freedom”. In addition to his solid work on the piano, you can hear his own compositions for choir, violins and cellos, you can hear black-humored ballads, and if it doesn’t sound like Rio Reiser, like Hilde Knef or the Comedian Harmonists, then just like Rainald Grebe – in to a large extent no longer at all after the “scandal rapper” the antelope gang, the band with which he has been releasing politically unambiguous songs against various types of discrimination for more than ten years – only two again last year. The album is full of songs that should cause parents to exclaim in surprise: “Rap sounds so nice!” Not really. Unless you actually measure the genre jump according to Zappa standards.

The title track has been viewed more than a million times on YouTube in a short period of time, and it is most closely related to antelope principles. A kind of protest song that plays with the limits of the legal by confronting those who protect themselves legally in order to trumpet anti-Semitism and xenophobia and conspiracy theories with their means and sounding out the scope of artistic freedom.

Gauland: of course not a reptilian. Despite the irony and pun, the message is drastic, and if it wasn’t for Danger Dan, one wondered if the Kalashnikov was necessary in the music video. But with all the closeness to music theater: whoever was sitting at the piano is actually a rapper. The place of performance: a stage. And then there was also an appearance with Igor Levit. Beyond such excitement, Danger Dan has succeeded in creating an enlightened, lifelike, stirring album. It is about breaking out of a social system that includes a get-together with colleagues from the startup company as the highlight of a working week, about one’s own irrelevance and the best possible use of this, about the knowledge that world events cannot be changed, but Having to look at yourself in the mirror every morning (or Lou Reed’s ghost, which can appear at any time), trying to make the most of your time on this planet, which will unfortunately end (good news: not today).

The reasons why a rapper who sings chansons about the big questions of existence and accompanies himself on the piano touches them in such a way will probably never be fully ascertained. They lie hidden somewhere in the universal power of the German musical tradition, in the immediacy of the instrumentation and the willingness of an interpreter to make an example of himself in an unheroic way.