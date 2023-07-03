Pompadour (Union)

“Danger” and “Aguidari” were crowned two champions of the Al Wathba Stallions Cups, at the French suburb of Pompadour, with the participation of (14) purebred Arab horses that competed for the total financial prizes of 24 thousand euros, under the auspices of the fifteenth edition of the Racing Festival of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Al Wathba Cup Stallions series is held with the support and encouragement of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, and in line with the festival’s strategy, with the aim of supporting young owners and breeders in most countries of the world, and motivating them to increase interest in Arabian horses. By organizing suitable races for them in all countries of the world.

The foal, Danger de Forget, son of No Risk Al-Mauri, who belonged to Marshall Boisset and Julie Awaki, was not late in showing his skills in the first race for a distance of 1600 meters, with the participation of (6) purebred Arab horses at the age of four years and over, competing for the Cup title. Al Wathba Stallions Pierre Bechdoux Prize, whose prize money is 12,000 euros.

And “Danger de Forget” supervised by Thomas Dumillo and led by Julium Gudgai, outperformed by two lengths from the filly “Madura” Eric Deluva, while he came in third place, 12 lengths behind the second filly “Ira” Laqueur de Sera, and the four-year-old champion cut a distance The race time is 1:47:30 minutes.

The second race came for a distance of 1200 meters for the title of the Wathba Stallions Cup, the Prize du Bornzel, whose prize is 12,000 euros, and which is dedicated to purebred Arabian horses at the age of only three years. Michael Forrest, who was two lengths ahead of Marcel Maizi’s “Kioma de Bouzelles”, while the third came the pony “Rashdan” Lyas to manage the horse races, and the champion covered the distance in a time of 1:23:00 minutes.

The winners of the two halves were crowned by Lara Sawaya, Executive Director of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival.

The festival includes the crown jewel of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Zayed Cup, Her Highness Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Cup, the Al Wathba Stallions Award, and the International Forum for Arabian Horse Racing.

It is worth noting that the first races of the festival started on January 11, when new races were added in this season 2023, and more than 152 local and international races will be organized around the world, including races that have been upgraded to classified categories.