“The Umbria Region is among the first in Italy to have set up a vaccination prevention intervention plan. After the approval of the National Vaccination Prevention Plan (Pnpv) 2023-2025, on 2 August last at the State-Regions Conference, we put in field all the strategies that the program itself envisages, i.e. vaccinating by risk classes. Thanks to general practitioners, Umbria represents a great example of vaccination capacity. Vaccinating “is a public health priority which has a double objective to protect the individual and the community”. Thus to Adnkronos Salute Massimo D’Angelo, director of Health and Welfare of the Umbria Region, during the work of the Fimmg Regione Umbria project entitled ‘The role of the general practitioner in the management of anti-herpes zoster vaccination: new perspectives to protect the patient” which was held in Perugia.